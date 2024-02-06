Rise of Militias in Nigeria: A Symptom of National Insecurity and Government Failure

Across Nigeria, a surge of militia groups is filling the void left by the government's failure to provide adequate security. Amid widespread insecurity, these militias - state-backed and self-supported alike - are rising to prominence, driven by the inability of the nation's security forces to effectively combat the multiple threats facing Nigeria.

Regional Resurgence

In the Southwest, the Amotekun militia has risen in response to the security vacuum. Similarly, the Southeast sees the Ebubeagu group taking matters into their own hands. In the Southsouth, multiple militias vie for control of precious oil resources. These regions, feeling abandoned by the national government, have resorted to their own security measures.

Meanwhile, the North faces its own challenges. Vigilante groups have sprung up to either combat or, ironically, contribute to the insecurity. The formation of the Miyetti Allah vigilante group in Nasarawa State, with its notorious past involvement in deadly farmer-herder conflicts, has sparked significant concern.

A Crisis of Confidence

The government's reluctance to establish state police, coupled with a national security apparatus that is poorly equipped and lacking motivation, has left Nigerians vulnerable to attacks. This situation has resulted in a loss of confidence in the government's ability to protect its citizens, prompting calls for a reconsideration of the federal structure and the establishment of state police to ensure better security.

The rise of these militias is a stark symptom of national insecurity and government failure. The Bishop of Sokoto, Mathew Hassan Kukah, has criticized President Tinubu's handling of the country's spiraling insecurity, suggesting a lack of political will and failure to end the tragedy of killings, kidnappings, secessionist attempts, and piracy. The crisis, he argues, calls for concrete, measurable timelines for progress and a cleansing of the security agencies' top echelons.