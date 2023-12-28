en English
Germany

Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:15 am EST
Georg Maier, the Interior Minister of Thuringia, Germany, has painted a daunting picture of the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party and its potential implications on democracy. As the 2024 state elections in Thuringia, Saxony, and Brandenburg approach, the AfD’s surge in popularity polls has raised alarm bells for the state of democracy in these regions. Maier, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, underlined the threat the AfD presents, especially under the leadership of Bjorn Hocke, who heads the party’s Thuringian chapter.

The Far-Right Threat

The domestic intelligence agency has flagged the Thuringian AfD, as well as the party’s branches in Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, as ‘proven right-wing extremist.’ This categorization adds gravitas to Maier’s concern. Furthermore, he criticized the current process for selecting a state premier in Thuringia. Maier argued that it allows a candidate to clinch victory with a minimal margin, potentially paving the way for an undemocratic outcome.

Call for Constitutional Reforms

In light of this, Maier has urged for constitutional reforms to safeguard against authoritarian shifts. He views these changes as a necessary bulwark against the rise of far-right extremism and the erosion of democratic principles.

Root Causes and Implications

Deeper into the issue, Maier linked the AfD’s rise to social and economic disparities. He spotlighted the 25% income gap between eastern and western Germany, attributing it to the widespread anxieties over global crises and financial insecurities. He asserted that failure to address these societal issues could foster political disenfranchisement among the population, further complicating the political landscape.

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

