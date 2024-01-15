en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics

In the heart of South Korea, a seismic shift is echoing through the corridors of political power. A cohort of lawmakers and political stalwarts, once loyal to the major ruling parties, have broken rank. Their mission: to establish a third political party, a move that could dramatically alter the landscape of South Korean politics.

Breaking Away from the Norm

Among those who have turned their backs on old loyalties are former lawmakers and mayors who were once integral parts of the Democratic Party of Korea (DPK). Their new allegiance lies with a nascent party being spearheaded by former DPK leader, Lee Nak-yon.

The news has sent ripples through the political fabric of the nation, triggering speculation about possible defections from both the DPK and the ruling People Power Party (PPP). The goal: to create a ‘big tent’ party, a collective force that could potentially disrupt the two-party dominance that has long defined South Korean politics.

Impending Elections and Rising Tensions

As the clock ticks down to the upcoming parliamentary elections, less than three months away, the departures have ignited a firestorm of questions. The emergence of a third party could change the equation, redistributing political power and voter base, and altering the dynamics of future elections and governance.

The governing PPP and the majority DPK are observing the situation closely, each assessing how this new political force could impact their standing. The creation of a third party could potentially tip the scales, causing more damage to one than the other, and reshaping the political landscape in the process.

The Ripple Effect

The motivations behind the formation of the third party and its potential impact on South Korean politics are still a puzzle waiting to be solved. But one thing is clear: the move has sparked a sense of urgency within the traditional power structures of the PPP and DPK. Both parties are now caught in a strategic recalibration, grappling with the unknown implications of this political metamorphosis.

In the grand theatre of politics, the stage is set for an intriguing act. As the storyline unfolds, the citizens of South Korea, the ultimate arbiters of power, watch with bated breath. The creation of a third party could be a game-changer, heralding a new chapter in the country’s political narrative.

0
Elections Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 seconds ago
PNC Reschedules Primaries: A Step Towards Enhanced Democracy
In the spirit of embracing a more robust democratic system, the People’s National Convention (PNC) has rescheduled its internal party primaries to January 27, a move aimed at ensuring that all eligible party members have a say in the selection of candidates. The decision, which was announced recently, marks a significant move towards strengthening the
PNC Reschedules Primaries: A Step Towards Enhanced Democracy
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023, Faces Challenges
7 mins ago
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023, Faces Challenges
President Biden's Campaign Amasses Record-breaking $97 Million in Q4
7 mins ago
President Biden's Campaign Amasses Record-breaking $97 Million in Q4
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
34 seconds ago
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
5 mins ago
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
6 mins ago
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
Latest Headlines
World News
PNC Reschedules Primaries: A Step Towards Enhanced Democracy
8 seconds
PNC Reschedules Primaries: A Step Towards Enhanced Democracy
JP Morgan Reaffirms Positive Outlook for AstraZeneca: An In-depth Analysis
15 seconds
JP Morgan Reaffirms Positive Outlook for AstraZeneca: An In-depth Analysis
Israeli Minister Calls for Urgent Action in Hostage Crisis Amidst Gaza Conflict
19 seconds
Israeli Minister Calls for Urgent Action in Hostage Crisis Amidst Gaza Conflict
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
27 seconds
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
36 seconds
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
41 seconds
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
42 seconds
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill
51 seconds
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
1 min
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
7 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
12 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
35 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app