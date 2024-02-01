Rise in Tensions: Women Detained for Singing Anthem During Protest in Argentina

In a startling incident that has sparked widespread condemnation and discourse, four women were detained in Argentina for singing their nation's anthem during a peaceful protest against President Javier Milei's 'Omnibus' bill. The protest, held outside the emblematic edifice of the Congress, was met with an unexpected escalation of tensions and subsequent arrests as the legislative session drew to a close.

Allegations of Resistance

The women were apprehended under the charges of 'resisting authority', a claim that has drawn widespread attention and controversy. The act of defiance, as stated by the authorities, was their refusal to vacate the curb while singing the national anthem - an expression of their patriotic fervor and opposition to the bill under contention. The intensity of the situation was further escalated by the allegations of mistreatment by the police, leading to a surge in public indignation and backlash.

A National Outcry

The incident has prompted significant backlash on social media, with netizens expressing their dismay and concern over the apparent infringement on the right to protest. National deputy Eduardo Tonioli has denounced the arrests as illegal, adding to the chorus of voices condemning the incident. The outcry led to an impactful decision by the prosecutors to abstain from formally summoning the protesters.

Solidarity and Condemnation

Estela Daz, the Women and Diversity Minister of Buenos Aires Province, has extended her solidarity to the detained women while vociferously condemning the irregularities in the ruling. Meanwhile, amidst the widespread condemnation and discussion surrounding the arrest of the four women, two men remain in custody on charges of assault and resistance to authority, marking a separate but related case that continues to unfold.