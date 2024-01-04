en English
Elections

Rise in Political Disinformation Ahead of Indonesia’s General Election

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
Ahead of Indonesia’s general election set for February 14, a worrying surge in online political disinformation has been detected. Experts have reported an almost 80% increase compared to the 2019 election period. An unsettling fact about these disinformation attempts is that the primary objective isn’t necessarily to influence the election outcome. Instead, the subversive efforts of radical and extremist groups aim to spark societal conflict and erode the integrity of the democratic process.

Extremist Groups Implicated In Disinformation Campaigns

Groups such as Jemaah Islamiyah and Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, notorious for their anti-democratic sentiment and terrorist activities, have been accused of orchestrating these campaigns. In a bid to uphold order during the elections, Indonesian authorities have taken preemptive measures, arresting suspected militants.

Presidential Candidates Targeted By False Narratives

The disinformation campaigns have zeroed in on presidential candidates, with a barrage of false narratives and hoaxes appearing on platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram. These include concocted stories about candidates’ supposed views on pornography and LGBTQI+ issues, as well as manipulated images and videos. Candidates Prabowo Subianto, Ganjar Pranowo, and Anies Baswedan have borne the brunt of these attacks. The Indonesian Anti-Defamation Society has been instrumental in identifying and debunking these hoaxes.

Exploiting Elections To Promote Chaos

While it is generally agreed that these extremist groups are unlikely to throw their weight behind any candidate, experts insist that the objective is to exploit the elections as a platform for disseminating chaos and advancing their own agendas. This includes attempts to infiltrate political and government institutions, and to divert security resources.

