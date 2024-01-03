en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

Rise in Benefit-Dependency in New Zealand: A Deep Dive into the Social and Political Implications

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Rise in Benefit-Dependency in New Zealand: A Deep Dive into the Social and Political Implications

There’s a burgeoning issue in New Zealand, a surge in the number of people on benefits since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported by Act MP Karen Chhour. A staggering 59,968 individuals now rely on benefits, with a further 96,885 work-ready people on the Jobseeker benefit. This alarming rise has triggered comparisons with Saudi Arabia’s entitlement culture.

Addressing Unemployment and Benefit Dependency

The matter of unemployment and dependency on benefits has been thrust into the spotlight. Peter McCardle’s autobiography offers some intriguing insights into this issue. A former MP and civil servant, McCardle suggests that most unemployment services primarily assist those who are easiest to employ, leaving the long-term unemployed in the lurch. He championed reforms, including a one-stop service for benefit and employment and a Community Wage. This innovative wage would involve a contract payment for jobseekers, requiring them to engage in work or training for at least 20 hours a week.

Office-Seekers versus Conviction Politicians

In the political realm, the distinction between office-seekers and conviction politicians is becoming more prominent. This is particularly evident in the actions and stances of Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon on issues such as coalitions and immigration policy. The debate on immigration policy is particularly crucial, impacting infrastructure, housing, and the overall quality of life in New Zealand. The country has seen significant population gains due to immigration, further fueling this debate.

Political Implications for Labour

Following Jacinda Ardern’s resignation, Labour is facing potential political repercussions, with predictions of a possible electoral defeat for the party. This was a prominent topic at Act’s election-year conference, which centered on the issue of New Zealand’s productivity. Proposals to reduce red tape and suggestions to link government pay bonuses to productivity improvements were among the topics discussed.

0
New Zealand Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Grim Spectacle on New Brighton Beach: Pregnant School Shark's Inhumane Demise Sparks Outrage

By Mazhar Abbas

Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Records Busy Holiday Period with 18 Missions

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Day Brawl in Māhia: Man Hospitalized, Police Seek Witnesses

By Mazhar Abbas

Kyle Jamieson Sidelines from Twenty20 Series: A Strategic Play for Tes ...
@Cricket · 26 mins
Kyle Jamieson Sidelines from Twenty20 Series: A Strategic Play for Tes ...
heart comment 0
Katikati Gears Up for 150th Anniversary Celebration: A Tribute to History and Cultural Diversity

By Mazhar Abbas

Katikati Gears Up for 150th Anniversary Celebration: A Tribute to History and Cultural Diversity
New Zealand King Honors Outstanding Citizens: A New Year Tradition

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand King Honors Outstanding Citizens: A New Year Tradition
Grave Collision Closes State Highway 8 at Fruitlands, Three Injured

By Mazhar Abbas

Grave Collision Closes State Highway 8 at Fruitlands, Three Injured
Severe Collision on State Highway 8 Results in Three Injuries and Road Closure

By Mazhar Abbas

Severe Collision on State Highway 8 Results in Three Injuries and Road Closure
Latest Headlines
World News
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
23 seconds
Falcons Workout Austin Mack in Preparation for Season Finale
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
23 seconds
Israeli Drone Strike Kills Senior Hamas Member, Sparks Global Concern
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
25 seconds
South Pacific Bowling Named Exclusive Brunswick Products Distributor in Australia and New Zealand
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
25 seconds
Semifinals of College Football National Championship Hit Record Viewership
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
26 seconds
Georgia's Julian Humphrey Enters Transfer Portal
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
29 seconds
Grassroots Demands for Transformative Change Sweep Across the United States
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
30 seconds
Tenpin Unveils All-In-One Entertainment Venue in Sheffield
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
32 seconds
Pick Six Newsletter Analyses NFL Week 17 Games and Playoff Picture
Guam's OPA Unveils Strategic Plan for Increased Autonomy
33 seconds
Guam's OPA Unveils Strategic Plan for Increased Autonomy
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
17 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app