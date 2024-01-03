Rise in Benefit-Dependency in New Zealand: A Deep Dive into the Social and Political Implications

There’s a burgeoning issue in New Zealand, a surge in the number of people on benefits since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported by Act MP Karen Chhour. A staggering 59,968 individuals now rely on benefits, with a further 96,885 work-ready people on the Jobseeker benefit. This alarming rise has triggered comparisons with Saudi Arabia’s entitlement culture.

Addressing Unemployment and Benefit Dependency

The matter of unemployment and dependency on benefits has been thrust into the spotlight. Peter McCardle’s autobiography offers some intriguing insights into this issue. A former MP and civil servant, McCardle suggests that most unemployment services primarily assist those who are easiest to employ, leaving the long-term unemployed in the lurch. He championed reforms, including a one-stop service for benefit and employment and a Community Wage. This innovative wage would involve a contract payment for jobseekers, requiring them to engage in work or training for at least 20 hours a week.

Office-Seekers versus Conviction Politicians

In the political realm, the distinction between office-seekers and conviction politicians is becoming more prominent. This is particularly evident in the actions and stances of Chris Hipkins and Christopher Luxon on issues such as coalitions and immigration policy. The debate on immigration policy is particularly crucial, impacting infrastructure, housing, and the overall quality of life in New Zealand. The country has seen significant population gains due to immigration, further fueling this debate.

Political Implications for Labour

Following Jacinda Ardern’s resignation, Labour is facing potential political repercussions, with predictions of a possible electoral defeat for the party. This was a prominent topic at Act’s election-year conference, which centered on the issue of New Zealand’s productivity. Proposals to reduce red tape and suggestions to link government pay bonuses to productivity improvements were among the topics discussed.