Riots in Port Moresby: A City in Crisis

It began as a typical day in Port Moresby, the burgeoning capital of Papua New Guinea, but rapidly descended into a nightmare. The city, home to over 350,000 residents, was plunged into chaos when riots, fuelled by economic and political tensions, erupted. The formidable unrest led to devastating consequences, including significant material losses and, more tragically, loss of life.

State of Emergency Declared in Port Moresby

The government's response to the escalating violence was swift, declaring a state of emergency across the city. Emergency measures, including random police and military checkpoints, a ban on public gatherings, and a curfew, were implemented. Interestingly, port and terminal operations were to remain unaffected, emphasizing the government's intent to keep the city's economic engine running amidst the turmoil.

A Ghost Town Emerges

The riots' impact was most palpable in the Gerehu township, where major shops serving over 50,000 people were razed, turning the area into a 'ghost town.' The Gerehu General Hospital also bore the brunt of the upheaval, reporting an increase in casualties and resorting to emergency-only operations. The government invoked a law enabling agents to search homes, vehicles, and mobile phones, further heightening the state of emergency.

Political and Economic Fallout

The riots' toll extended beyond the physical damage. Triggered by a police strike over pay, they culminated in deadly violence, leaving at least 22 people dead, businesses destroyed, and warehouses looted. The political fallout was equally significant, with six MPs resigning and a looming vote of no confidence in the government. Prime Minister James Marape has pledged to address the violence's causes and restore citywide confidence.

Impact on Local Businesses and False Narratives

Several businesses, including the City Pharmacy Limited (CPL) Group, experienced immense losses. Three CPL shops were destroyed, and merchandise was stolen on a scale unprecedented in the company's history. Yet, despite the challenges, the company expressed resolve to rebound stronger. Simultaneously, the government warned against the spread of misinformation on social media, underscoring the real-world consequences of such abuse.

Rogue Elements and a Plea for Assistance

The chaos was further compounded by reports of rogue police officers participating in the looting and ransacking of over 20 shops. The Brian Bell Group, which suffered losses of 50 million kina, found their losses were not covered by insurance, prompting a plea to the government for assistance in rebuilding their business. This incident underscores the dire need for stability and effective governance in weathering such crises.