Rindge Voters to Discuss Town Budget and Zoning Changes at Annual Deliberative Session

In the heart of New Hampshire, the town of Rindge prepares for its annual deliberative session. This Saturday, residents will come together to discuss and potentially amend a range of warrant articles, setting the stage for the official voting in March. The focal point of the conversation is the 2023 town budget, proposed at $5,352,734, representing an 8 percent hike from the previous year.

Increased Budget Due to Wage Adjustments

The surge in the proposed budget stems from wage adjustments for town employees, with particular emphasis on the highway and fire departments. The local government has also expanded its workforce, welcoming a part-time planning director and a ninth police officer. In case the proposed budget fails to secure approval, a fallback option of a $5,082,213 default budget is in place.

Both the selectboard and the budget committee have thrown their collective weight behind the budget proposal, endorsing it unanimously.

Allocation of Funds and Capital Reserves

Beyond the budget, voters are set to consider the allocation of an additional $442,545 towards various town departments and capital reserve funds. The proposal comes with the assurance of no new taxes for the bridge maintenance capital reserve fund.

Proposed allocations extend to the final payment on a fire truck lease and contributions to reserve funds for the highway and fire departments. Funds are also marked for recreation facilities, the local library, and police equipment.

Zoning Changes and Housing Crisis

Zoning changes are also part of the deliberative session agenda. The amendments include a provision to allow accessory dwelling units on any legal, non-conforming, single-family residential property in other zoning districts. This measure is a response to the statewide housing shortage, revealing Rindge's commitment to finding local solutions to broader societal challenges.