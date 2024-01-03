Rightwing Backlash against ‘Housing First’ Approach to Homelessness in the US

The battle against homelessness is taking a new turn in the United States, with an emerging rightwing backlash against a globally recognized approach to homelessness—’Housing First.’ This strategy, known for offering stable living conditions before tackling associated issues like addiction or job skills, has come under fire in states like Missouri—where homelessness has been criminalized—due to the influence of rightwing think tanks like the Cicero Institute.

The Cicero Institute’s Stand

Founded by Joe Lonsdale, the Cicero Institute argues against the Housing First approach, deeming it too expensive and slow. The institute promotes unconventional alternatives such as tent cities and drug treatment without sobriety mandates—measures that have drawn criticism for their perceived harshness and lack of long-term solutions.

The Rising Tide of Homelessness

Homelessness has seen a significant increase since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The end of pandemic relief, the rise in inflation, and a shortage of affordable housing have exacerbated the problem, leaving more people on the streets. Despite the push for harsh measures, homelessness continues to be a visible issue, and Missouri’s law criminalizing homelessness was found unconstitutional by the state’s supreme court.

Political and Charitable Dynamics

The debate around homelessness has expanded beyond government policy, touching on wider political and charitable dynamics. Rightwing think tanks’ approaches contrast starkly with the work of nonprofits aiming to provide practical, compassionate solutions. At the same time, the homelessness crisis shines a spotlight on broader societal issues, including poverty and housing, demanding an urgent, comprehensive response.