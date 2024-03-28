Right Votes bring peace, end anarchy: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

In a compelling address in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath articulated how strategic voting has transformed the region from a curfew-bound area to a place known for its peaceful 'kanwar yatra'. Highlighting the stark contrast, Adityanath's speech underscored the pivotal role of political leadership in ensuring regional security and prosperity.

From Curfews to Celebrations: A Tale of Transformation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath delved into Muzaffarnagar's past, reminiscing about a time when the city was synonymous with curfews and unrest. He attributed this era of anarchy to the misdirection of votes towards the wrong hands. However, with a shift in the political landscape, Adityanath pointed out, Muzaffarnagar has emerged as a beacon of peace, celebrated for its 'kanwar yatra' instead of being marred by curfews. This change, according to the Chief Minister, is a testament to the power of making informed voting decisions.

Upholding the Rule of Law

Underlining the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, Yogi Adityanath emphasized the 'nation first' approach that has been pivotal in prioritizing national interests, combating corruption, and upholding the rule of law. He contrasted the governance under Modi with the divisive politics of the opposition, pointing out the inclusive development schemes and welfare initiatives that have benefited all sections of society. The Chief Minister also highlighted the significant improvements in public safety in Uttar Pradesh, including the absence of riots in the last seven years, enhanced safety for women and traders, and stringent action against mafias and gangsters.