UK Government Divided on Handling Asylum Seekers Channel Crossings Crisis

The rift between UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary James Cleverly over the goal of halting asylum seekers from crossing the English Channel in small boats has become apparent. Following Cleverly’s assertion on LBC radio that he aims to reduce the crossings to zero this year, Sunak’s spokesperson declined to commit to a specific timeline, despite the prime minister’s earlier claim that there is no set date for achieving this goal.

Asylum Seekers Crossings: A Glimpse into the Numbers

The issue emerged after it was revealed that almost 30,000 asylum seekers crossed the Channel last year. Although this figure represents a decline from the previous year, it remains the second highest on record. The UK government registered a 36% decrease in migrants arriving by small boats in 2023 compared to 2022. Despite this drop, the number of Channel crossings remains a contentious issue.

Promise vs Reality: Sunak’s Challenges

Prime Minister Sunak has prioritized stopping these arrivals, but he has faced obstacles in fulfilling this promise. His government’s strategy to discourage migrants by rejecting asylum applications and deporting some to Rwanda was deemed unlawful by the UK Supreme Court. Despite this, the government has attributed the reduction in migrant arrival numbers to its action against small boats and migrant return agreements with other countries.

Criticism and Backlash

The opposition Labour party, led by Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, has criticized Sunak for failing to keep his promise to halt the crossings this year. She accused the government of manipulating the figures, pointing out that the total asylum backlog now stands at 99,000, with 4,500 ‘complex’ cases remaining unresolved. Cooper also highlighted the government’s inclusion of 17,000 withdrawn cases, where the Home Office has ‘no idea where those people are’, as part of the reduction.

Despite the disagreements and setbacks, for the first time in five years, no Channel crossings occurred on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or Boxing Day. However, the Immigration Services Union anticipates an increase in Channel crossings in 2024, suggesting that the drop in 2023 may have been an anomaly.