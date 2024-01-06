Ric Grenell Foresees Supreme Court Victory for Trump’s Ballot Access

Former acting director of national intelligence, Ric Grenell, expressed confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court. Grenell referred to the ruling that disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot as an “insurrection” decision. The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to consider Trump’s appeal against this ruling, a decision that has been praised by Grenell.

Arguments Set for February 8

Oral arguments have been set for Thursday, February 8, a timely decision considering the outcome of the case will determine Trump’s eligibility to appear on the ballot for Colorado’s GOP primary election. The Supreme Court’s decision will be pivotal in interpreting the 14th Amendment, especially regarding Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. The decision could potentially be reached before Super Tuesday on March 5.

Significant Implications for 2024 Presidential Election

This case holds significant implications for the 2024 presidential election. More than 30 calls have been made for states to bar Trump from their primary ballots under the 14th Amendment. The Trump team remains confident that their civil rights and voting rights will be affirmed by the Supreme Court, overturning the Colorado Court’s decision. The political nature of the dispute, however, poses a risk of appearing partisan for the justices.

First Use of 14th Amendment’s Disqualification Clause

The Colorado ruling marked the first time that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to deem a presidential candidate ineligible. This case, therefore, carries weighty implications for other states’ ballots as well. The political landscape is awaiting with bated breath the Supreme Court’s decision, which will not only shape Trump’s political future but also set a precedent for future presidential candidates.