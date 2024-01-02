en English
Politics

Rhode Island’s Legislative Session 2024: Focus on Gun Safety, Affordable Housing, and More

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:53 pm EST
Rhode Island’s Legislative Session 2024: Focus on Gun Safety, Affordable Housing, and More

Rhode Island’s legislative session of 2024 kicked off with an accent on several pressing issues, including public transit investment, affordable housing, climate change defense, and the contemplation of same-day voter registration. In the limelight are two bills targeting gun safety, aimed at securing firearms and proscribing assault-style weapons, with stipulations for current proprietors. Speaker Joseph Shekarchi conveyed cautious optimism about the state’s economic prospects, acknowledging the impending trials as federal pandemic relief funds wane. He underscored the significance of affordable housing and the urgency to alleviate healthcare system pressures.

Stricter Measures Against Gun Violence and DUI

The legislative session is witnessing a renewed focus on gun violence prevention. Based on the legislation enacted by Governor McKee in 2022, lawmakers are looking to pass two additional bills. These initiatives aim to ban assault weapons and mandate secure storage for all firearms. The proposed laws enjoy significant support among likely Democratic Primary voters.

Simultaneously, a drive is underway to fortify penalties against driving under the influence (DUI). The proposed measures extend the ‘lookback’ period from five to ten years and empower officers to confiscate the license plates of repeat offenders temporarily. Additional provisions aim to amplify sentences and fines for impaired drivers causing injury or death.

Impending Fiscal Challenges and Legislative Priorities

Speaker Shekarchi warned of the fiscal challenges ahead, with federal pandemic relief funds expected to dwindle. He highlighted the need to address crumbling infrastructure, housing shortages, climate change, and healthcare provider shortages. Republicans, on the other hand, are advocating for the establishment of an Office of Inspector General to oversee state spending and contracting.

Reintroduction of the ‘Baby Bond’ Bill

Another focal point of this legislative session is the ‘baby bond’ bill, aimed at providing financial support for children born to Medicaid-eligible families in Rhode Island. This initiative mirrors a similar scheme in Connecticut. The bill is part of a broader effort to help lower-income families build wealth.

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

