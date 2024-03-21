RFK Jr. Engages Latino Voters: Mariachi, Catholicism, and Ex-Sheriff Villanueva's Support

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is making strategic moves to court Latino voters in Los Angeles, with a special focus on connecting through cultural and religious symbols, and the controversial support of ex-Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The event, set to take place next weekend, will mark the beginning of the 'Viva Kennedy 24' campaign, aiming to resonate with Latino communities through shared values and history. Kennedy's outreach effort includes the endorsement of Villanueva, whose tenure as sheriff was marked by scandals but also by a strong stance against vaccination mandates, aligning with Kennedy's own public health views.

Advertisment

Historical Ties and Modern Outreach

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leans into his familial legacy, highlighting the Kennedy family's historical support for Latino communities, notably through Robert Kennedy Sr.'s alliance with Cesar Chavez. This historical connection is emphasized at the upcoming Cesar Chavez Day event, where Kennedy aims to solidify his relationship with Latino voters. The campaign's efforts include a Spanish-language website and the involvement of Bishop Juan Carlos Mendez and the mariachi group Las Colibrí, signaling a blend of cultural engagement and political strategy.

Controversial Allies and Strategies

Advertisment

The inclusion of Alex Villanueva as a guest speaker is a bold move, given his divisive reputation among Los Angeles Democrats and his recent electoral defeat. However, Villanueva's appeal to Latino voters and his criticism of vaccine mandates may bolster Kennedy's outreach to those skeptical of mainstream Democratic policies. This collaboration underscores Kennedy's willingness to embrace controversial figures who share his critiques of governmental mandates and to navigate the complex landscape of Latino electoral politics in California.

Implications for the Presidential Race

Kennedy's independent presidential bid is creating ripples in the traditional two-party system, with particular attention to his potential impact on the Latino vote in California. As both the Democratic and Republican parties vie for this crucial demographic, Kennedy's 'Viva Kennedy 24' campaign represents a third-way approach, leveraging cultural, religious, and political symbols to make inroads with Latino voters. The success of this outreach effort could influence the strategies of the major parties and reshape the dynamics of Latino electoral engagement in the 2024 presidential race.

As Kennedy's campaign moves forward, the collaboration with figures like Villanueva and the explicit connection to the Kennedy-Chavez legacy illustrate a multifaceted approach to political outreach. Whether this strategy will translate into significant Latino support remains to be seen, but it undeniably adds a unique element to the 2024 presidential election narrative, challenging traditional political assumptions and potentially altering the course of the race.