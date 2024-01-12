Rezoning Debate Over South Buckhalter Road Divides Savannah Community

A public hearing convened by the Savannah City Council ignited a passionate debate over the future of South Buckhalter Road, a residential area earmarked for a shift to light industrial zoning. This change is a key component of the Rockingham Farms Industrial Development project, a proposition that has starkly divided the local community.

A Plea for Progress

Many residents, poised to sell their properties, voiced their support for the rezoning. They articulated their need to move forward and the benefits they believed the rezoning could bring. Personal hardships were laid bare as reasons for selling, the most poignant of which was the case of Zayne Brock, whose wife’s health condition necessitates the sale of their property.

‘Don’t Box Buckhalter In’

Opposing this wave of change was the ‘Don’t Box Buckhalter In’ movement. They expressed concerns about the potential detriments of the industrial development, namely noise, light pollution, and the gradual erasure of the area’s historical and cultural significance. This group advocates for responsible growth that aligns with Savannah’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, a blueprint for the city’s future development.

A Balanced Solution

The City Council, entrusted with the daunting task of decision making, heard arguments from both sides. A central theme of their deliberation revolved around the need for a balanced solution, one that simultaneosly considers residents’ hardships and the preservation of their quality of life and health. The council’s decision, eagerly awaited by all parties, is expected to emerge at the upcoming Jan. 26 meeting.