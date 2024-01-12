en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Rezoning Debate Over South Buckhalter Road Divides Savannah Community

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Rezoning Debate Over South Buckhalter Road Divides Savannah Community

A public hearing convened by the Savannah City Council ignited a passionate debate over the future of South Buckhalter Road, a residential area earmarked for a shift to light industrial zoning. This change is a key component of the Rockingham Farms Industrial Development project, a proposition that has starkly divided the local community.

A Plea for Progress

Many residents, poised to sell their properties, voiced their support for the rezoning. They articulated their need to move forward and the benefits they believed the rezoning could bring. Personal hardships were laid bare as reasons for selling, the most poignant of which was the case of Zayne Brock, whose wife’s health condition necessitates the sale of their property.

‘Don’t Box Buckhalter In’

Opposing this wave of change was the ‘Don’t Box Buckhalter In’ movement. They expressed concerns about the potential detriments of the industrial development, namely noise, light pollution, and the gradual erasure of the area’s historical and cultural significance. This group advocates for responsible growth that aligns with Savannah’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan, a blueprint for the city’s future development.

A Balanced Solution

The City Council, entrusted with the daunting task of decision making, heard arguments from both sides. A central theme of their deliberation revolved around the need for a balanced solution, one that simultaneosly considers residents’ hardships and the preservation of their quality of life and health. The council’s decision, eagerly awaited by all parties, is expected to emerge at the upcoming Jan. 26 meeting.

0
Politics Society United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
23 seconds ago
Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit
President Joe Biden’s recent visit to Emmaus, Pennsylvania not only highlighted his administration’s economic achievements but also served as a platform for him to engage in retail politics and underscore the importance of small businesses. Roaming through a running shoe store, a bicycle shop, and a coffee house, he interacted with customers and proprietors, driving
Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
6 mins ago
Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
6 mins ago
Amy L. Reeves Seeks Re-election as Coffee County Circuit Clerk
Congressional Investigation Targets Alleged Influence Peddling and Misappropriated Ukrainian Funds Linked to Biden
2 mins ago
Congressional Investigation Targets Alleged Influence Peddling and Misappropriated Ukrainian Funds Linked to Biden
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
2 mins ago
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Heist: Prime Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail
6 mins ago
Smash-and-Grab Jewelry Heist: Prime Suspect Arrested and Released on Bail
Latest Headlines
World News
Weather Disruptions Reschedule Gadsden High School Basketball Games
16 seconds
Weather Disruptions Reschedule Gadsden High School Basketball Games
Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit
24 seconds
Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
35 seconds
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
1 min
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
2 mins
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
Congressional Investigation Targets Alleged Influence Peddling and Misappropriated Ukrainian Funds Linked to Biden
2 mins
Congressional Investigation Targets Alleged Influence Peddling and Misappropriated Ukrainian Funds Linked to Biden
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
2 mins
General Mark Milley's Influence During January 6th Events: Allegations Surface
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
3 mins
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
5 mins
Study Finds No Link Between COVID-19 Vaccines and Postmenopausal Bleeding
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app