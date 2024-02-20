Oyo Assembly Proposes Ibadan Cultural Centre Conversion to 3D Cinema

In the heart of Ibadan, a movement stirs within the walls of the Oyo State House of Assembly, aiming to breathe new life into the city's renowned Cultural Centre on Mokola Hilltop. The assembly, led by Honourable Gabriel Babajide of the Ibadan North II State Constituency, has made a resounding call to the state government: transform this historic site into a modern cinema that meets international standards for three-dimensional (3D) film viewing. This ambitious project not only seeks to restore the Cultural Centre's former glory but also to position it as a beacon of international tourism and a significant contributor to the state's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

The proposal, presented by Hon. Babajide Adebayo, is not just about renovation; it's a vision to revamp the entire culture and tourism sector of Oyo State. The Cultural Centre, constructed in 1977 atop one of Ibadan's seven hills, has long been a site for cultural exhibition and recreation, drawing both locals and foreigners to its doors. By upgrading the cinema section to accommodate the latest in 3D technology, the lawmakers believe it can become an even more attractive destination for tourists and residents alike. The motion, strongly supported by Speaker Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin and fellow lawmakers, underscores the potential of the Cultural Centre to not only enhance the socio-economic development of the state but also significantly boost its IGR.

More Than Just a Cinema

The call for renovation goes beyond mere aesthetics and technological upgrades. It's about reimagining the Cultural Centre as a hub that combines entertainment with cultural education and international appeal. The initiative is part of a broader vision that includes the approval of the Oyo State Project Performance Monitoring Agency Bill, 2023, aimed at overseeing and enhancing the performance of such developmental projects within the state. Together, these efforts signify a strategic move towards leveraging Oyo State's rich cultural heritage and tourism potential as pivotal elements in its economic development agenda.

The proposed transformation of the Cultural Centre into a modern 3D cinema represents more than just an upgrade; it's a redefinition of Ibadan's cultural landscape. By turning a historic site into a state-of-the-art entertainment venue, the Oyo State government has the opportunity to create a legacy of prosperity and pride for generations to come. It's a testament to the power of visionary leadership and the enduring value of cultural heritage in shaping the future of communities and economies. As the project moves forward, it holds the promise of revitalizing not just a building but the spirit of a city and its people.

The initiative to upgrade the Cultural Centre is a reflection of Oyo State's commitment to its cultural roots and its ambition for a brighter, more prosperous future. It's a story of revival, innovation, and the unyielding belief in the transformative power of culture and tourism.