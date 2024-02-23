Reviving History: Ashton Town Hall's £3m Renovation Begins

Imagine walking through the streets of Ashton-under-Lyne, where the whisper of history meets the pulse of today. At the heart of this Greater Manchester town, a transformation is underway. The grade two-listed Ashton Town Hall, a beacon of heritage that has stood silently since 2015, is poised for a revival. Announced by Tameside Council and designed by Ryder Architecture, this £3m renovation is more than a facelift; it’s a lifeline for a building that encapsulates the soul of the community.

A Fresh Start for Ashton Town Hall

The plans laid out are ambitious yet necessary. The hall, dating back to 1840, has witnessed the ebb and flow of Ashton-under-Lyne’s fortunes but has fallen into a state that can only be described as ramshackle. The focus of the renovation spans from the essentials – fixing internal beams that whisper the tales of ages, to enhancing ventilation and cladding, ensuring the building stands for generations to come. This project is not merely about preservation but is a statement of intent, part of a broader £20m Levelling Up programme funded by a successful bid in March, aiming to breathe new life into the town’s historic core.

The Impact of Renewal

The implications of this renovation extend far beyond the physical confines of the town hall. For years, council meetings have been redirected to Dukinfield Town Hall, creating a disconnect in the town’s administrative heart. The restoration of Ashton Town Hall is a reconnection to its roots, a nod to the importance of history in shaping the future.

It follows in the footsteps of other local improvements, such as the proposals for Ashton Market Square, showcasing a commitment to revitalizing Ashton-under-Lyne’s public spaces. This initiative, detailed in a recent report, reflects a broader vision for the town, spearheaded by the collaborative efforts of Hemingway Design and WSP.