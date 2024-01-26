Revival of Old Tradition Marks India's 75th Republic Day Celebration

India's 75th Republic Day marked a historic event as President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron breathed life into an old tradition. They rode in a horse-drawn carriage, a departure from the typical armored limousine, adding a rich cultural layer to the event and invoking echoes of the colonial era. The presence of the French President underscored the international importance of the celebration.

The Timeless Elegance of the Carriage

The horse-drawn carriage used in the procession held deep historical significance. Previously owned by the Viceroy of India during British rule, it was used for ceremonial purposes. When India gained independence, a coin toss resolved a dispute over its ownership between India and Pakistan, with India retaining the carriage. Drawn by a blend of Indian and Austrian horses, the carriage was accompanied by the President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army, known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak.' This elite regiment has a distinguished history, having completed 250 years of service since its establishment in 1773.

Resurgence of a Long-forgotten Tradition

The horse-drawn carriage's return for the Republic Day celebrations marked the resurgence of a tradition that had been discontinued for nearly 40 years due to security concerns after then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. Making a nostalgic comeback in 2014, former President Pranab Mukherjee chose the carriage for the Beating Retreat ceremony, and the following Presidents continued the tradition.

Preserving Historical Legacies and Adapting to Modernity

The revival of the carriage tradition reflects a delicate balance between preserving historical legacies and adapting to modern security requirements. It serves as a poignant reminder of India's rich colonial history and its journey towards independence and sovereignty. The President's Bodyguard, showcasing their expertise during the grand parade, played a pivotal role in the Republic Day celebrations. Their commitment to maintaining stringent physical standards, along with their multifaceted roles as cavalry horse riders, paratroopers, and armored fighting vehicle crew, exemplifies their exceptional dedication and versatility.

The revival of the horse-drawn carriage tradition and the participation of the President's Bodyguard in the 75th Republic Day celebrations encapsulate the fusion of tradition, history, and modernity. This momentous event not only honored India's rich cultural heritage but also underscored the country's commitment to preserving its historical legacies while navigating the challenges of the contemporary world.