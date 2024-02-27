Revival of Kohima-Jessami Road Project: New Contractor Set to Complete Construction by 2026

The construction of the Kohima-Jessami Road Package-II, a pivotal infrastructure project in Nagaland, has seen a significant development with the appointment of a new contractor, M/s Ratna Infrastructure Projects Pvt Ltd. This move comes after the termination of the previous contract with M/s KCPL due to non-fulfillment of contractual obligations, marking a new chapter in the project's completion efforts.

Project Resurgence and Challenges Ahead

Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang, addressing queries in the State Assembly, disclosed the shift in contractors and outlined the current status of the Kohima-Jessami Road Package-II. Despite the project being 58.08% complete in physical terms and 54.08% in financial expenditure, work had been stalled. Zeliang emphasized the complications posed by landowner disputes, which have been a significant barrier to the project's progression. Such disputes have necessitated the call for enhanced cooperation among elected officials to facilitate the smooth execution of the remaining construction activities.

Financial Implications and Project Timeline

The original contract for the road was sanctioned at Rs 355.79 crore, with M/s KCPL securing the contract at Rs 202 crore — a figure below the civil rate. This financial arrangement set a precedent for the project's budgeting dynamics. However, following the contract's termination, the remaining budget allocated for the project under the new contractor stands at Rs 69 crore. The Deputy Chief Minister has set a new timeline for the project, with work expected to commence on January 5, 2024, and completion targeted by January 4, 2026.

Strategic Importance and Community Impact

The Kohima-Jessami Road Package-II is not just a transportation project; it is a strategic initiative aimed at bolstering connectivity and economic development within the region. By facilitating smoother travel and transport of goods, this road is anticipated to significantly impact the local communities positively. However, for these benefits to materialize, the project's successful completion is imperative. As such, the resolution of landowner disputes and the collaborative effort of all stakeholders will be crucial in ensuring the project's timely and efficient execution under the new contractor.

As the Kohima-Jessami Road moves towards its anticipated completion, the focus remains on overcoming the existing challenges to realize the project's full potential. The transition to a new contractor signifies a renewed commitment to this vital infrastructure project, promising enhanced connectivity and economic opportunities for Nagaland's residents. The coming months will be critical in determining the project's ultimate success, with the collaborative efforts of the government, contractors, and the community at large playing a pivotal role.