Revitalizing the Power Loom Sector: Committee Unveils Recommendations

In a significant stride towards the revitalization of the power loom sector, the state government has launched a committee to tackle the industry's challenges head-on. This initiative was spurred on after MLA Rais Shaikh addressed the issues plaguing the power loom sector during the state assembly's winter session. The committee, helmed by Minister Dada Bhuse and including MLAs Rais Shaikh, Anil Babar, Pravin Datke, Subhash Deshmukh, and Prakash Awade, has now presented its insightful findings and recommendations to Textile Minister Chandrakant Patil.

Unveiling the Power Loom Sector

Comprising a staggering 12.70 lakh power looms, the industry accounts for an impressive 10.4 percent of India's total textile production. Despite its considerable contribution to the textile industry, it has been grappling with financial losses and production cost issues. The committee's recommendations are expected to breathe new life into the sector, addressing these issues directly.

Key Recommendations and Their Impact

Among the key recommendations proposed by the committee is the concession in power tariffs for loom owners. This significant move, which has not yet been implemented, is designed to reduce production costs. Also suggested are multi-party power connections in shared facilities and the establishment of an online portal. This portal will serve to facilitate access to social security and welfare schemes for loom workers, further strengthening the industry's backbone.

Further Measures to Support the Power Loom Sector

In addition to these, the committee has put forth several other measures. These include the reservation of production for simple looms, the establishment of the Maharashtra State Powerloom Corporation to purchase textiles for government departments, and the utilization of solar power. Perhaps one of the most significant suggestions is a 5% interest subsidy scheme. Collectively, these proposed improvements aim not only to reduce financial losses but also to provide a much-needed boost to the struggling power loom sector.