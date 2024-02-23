'One Creative North' Groundbreaking Strategy Unveiled for Vibrant Northern England

Imagine a future where Northern England emerges as a beacon of creativity, a powerhouse rivaling the cultural capitals of the world. This vision is at the heart of the 'One Creative North' strategy, a groundbreaking initiative set to be unveiled at the upcoming Convention of the North. Scheduled for 29 February and 2 March at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, this plan aims to draw together 800 leaders from the spheres of business, politics, and community sectors, marking a pivotal moment in the transformation of the North's creative landscape.

Advertisment

The genesis of 'One Creative North' can be traced back to November, when a coalition of minds from various sectors began to weave together a strategy that would leverage the North's inherent creativity. Spearheading this initiative are notable figures such as West Yorkshire's Mayor Tracy Brabin, BBC's Director General Tim Davie, and RSA's CEO Andy Haldane. Their goal? To establish a 'creative corridor' across the North, fostering a synergy between industry, civil society, and policymakers. This collaboration is not just about celebrating the North's 'pockets of creative genius' but transforming these into a formidable creative cluster through regional cooperation.

Democratizing Access to Creative Careers

Central to the 'One Creative North' strategy is the ambition to break away from the London-centric model that has long dominated the UK's creative industries. By democratizing access to creative careers, the initiative aims to not only nurture talent within the North but also attract it from across the country and beyond. The finalized plans, encompassing contributions from 30 organizations, envision a cultural powerhouse enriched with skills, investment, and innovation. This, in turn, is expected to spur economic growth and job creation, transforming the cultural and creative economy in Northern England.

The unveiling of 'One Creative North' at the Convention of the North represents more than a mere announcement; it is a clarion call to action for all stakeholders involved. By creating a Northern Creative Corridor, the strategy aims to knit together the region's diverse creative assets into a cohesive and dynamic force. The potential benefits are manifold: from catalyzing economic growth to enriching the social fabric of communities across the North.