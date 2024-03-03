Revitalizing Kuwait: Deputy PM Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef Advocates for Open Borders and Economic Renewal

In a groundbreaking move, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef has called for a significant shift in Kuwait's approach to its economy and demographics. His comments, made during an interview with the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), have sparked a conversation on the need for openness and rational policy reform to drive the country's development forward.

Opening Kuwait to Experience and Growth

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef's stance on opening Kuwait's borders to family members and visitors marks a departure from previous policies that have isolated the nation and led to a loss of valuable experiences. By welcoming visitors and addressing the issue of 'violators'—those living in the country without proper documentation—Al-Yousef aims to alleviate security burdens and harness the existing labor force to stabilize job markets and control soaring wages.

Challenging Demographic Dynamics

The Deputy PM's critique extends to Kuwait's demographic policies, particularly the controversial decision to prevent individuals over 60 from renewing their residency. Al-Yousef argues that such measures have cost Kuwait dearly in terms of experience and expertise. He advocates for the abolition of the sponsorship system (Kafala), suggesting that a direct relationship between the state and its residents could mitigate the exploitation and social burdens currently imposed by intermediaries.

Economic Vision for the Future

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef's commentary also touches on the broader economic challenges facing Kuwait. With a significant portion of the GDP reliant on oil and rents, he underscores the urgency of diversifying the economy and improving its global competitiveness. His words offer hope for a strategic pivot towards sustainability and growth, away from the 'bubble' of dependency and stagnation that has characterized the Kuwaiti economy for decades.

As Kuwait stands at a crossroads, Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousef's visionary leadership could herald a new era of prosperity and openness. While his proposals mark a significant step forward, the journey towards economic revitalization and demographic balance will require sustained effort and comprehensive policy reform. In the face of these challenges, Sheikh Fahad's pragmatic approach may indeed be the catalyst Kuwait needs to rise from its decline and embrace a future of opportunity and inclusivity.