Revitalizing Iraq's Policy Landscape: Sajad Jiyad's Mission to Cultivate Critical Research Skills

Two decades since the U.S. invasion and the fall of Saddam Hussein, Iraq continues to evolve its governance structures, with efforts to nurture a new generation of policy analysts and researchers. Sajad Jiyad, a Century International fellow, has been at the forefront, running a pilot program with the support of the Carnegie Corporation of New York to fill the critical gaps in Iraq's policy-making culture, inherited from a regime that discouraged critique and transparency.

Addressing the Skill Gap in Policy Analysis

The program led by Jiyad aims to bridge the profound skill gap among young researchers in Iraq, particularly in critical analysis and access to government data. Despite the presence of about fifteen active think tanks, a culture of self-censorship and a lack of critical thinking skills have hindered the development of a robust policy analysis environment. The first cohort of the program, consisting of 15 researchers from various regions in Iraq, tackled diverse policy issues ranging from counter-extremism to water scarcity and economic diversification, emphasizing the importance of critical thinking and engaging a wider audience with their research.

Challenges in Shifting from Data Gathering to Critical Analysis

Despite improvements, Jiyad acknowledges the challenges in moving beyond data gathering to critical analysis, reflecting broader issues in Iraqi policy-making culture. The government remains secretive, with a lack of transparent policy-making processes, exacerbating the need for skilled policy researchers and analysts. This cultural resistance to critique and transparency poses significant obstacles to the development of a more democratic and open policy-making environment.

Looking Towards a Future of Improved Policy Making

The initiative by Jiyad represents a crucial step towards addressing the deficits in Iraq's democracy and policy-making culture. By nurturing a new generation of policy analysts equipped with critical research skills, there is a potential to foster a more transparent, critique-friendly policy-making environment. While challenges remain, the efforts of Jiyad and his cohort offer a beacon of hope for the future of policy research and analysis in Iraq, aiming to overcome a culture of secrecy and self-censorship inherited from past regimes.