en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Palestine

Reverend Frank Chikane Highlights Palestinian Plight and Global Indifference

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:59 pm EST
Reverend Frank Chikane Highlights Palestinian Plight and Global Indifference

In a recent expression of solidarity with the Palestinians, Reverend Frank Chikane, leader of a South African delegation, brought the world’s attention back to the ongoing strife in Palestine upon his return from a Christmas Pilgrimage in Bethlehem. In his address, Chikane underscored the overlooked suffering of Palestinians that traces back to the occupation beginning in 1948, criticizing the global community for its indifference.

Challenging the Narrative

Chikane lambasted the bias towards Israel in the portrayal of the Israel-Palestine conflict. He emphasized that Palestinian casualties often go unnoticed unless Israelis are affected, hence challenging the narrative that dominates international discourse. At the World Council of Churches, Chikane had previously spotlighted the need for action and castigated the world’s tepid response to the Palestinian predicament.

Decades of Oppression

Further, the Reverend condemned the criticism of Hamas’s retaliation, identifying it as an unjust response to decades of oppression by the ‘apartheid Israel state’. He accused the US of making a strategic error by framing Hamas as the instigators of the conflict, a narrative that he argues, has only led to increased backing for Hamas among those affected by Israeli actions in Gaza.

Call for Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

The delegation, including Chikane, Archbishop Thami Ngcana, Dean Michael Weeder, and Ds Riaan de Villiers, visited Bethlehem to show solidarity with Palestinians and to challenge the stance of America and Israel. Nkululeko Conco from the Anglican church emphasized the need for a ceasefire to address immediate humanitarian needs, such as healthcare, electricity, and food supply, thus highlighting the urgency of the situation.

0
Palestine Politics South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Madrid Activists Demand Peace in the Gaza Strip Amid Ongoing Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Devastating Hamas Attack Marks a New Era of Conflict in Israel

By Shivani Chauhan

The Toll of Tragedy: Human Cost of the Israel-Palestine Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Western Nations Fueling Conflict in Gaza, says Palestinian Ambassador

By BNN Correspondents

A Cookie for a Son: A Father's Loss Highlights Gaza's Tragedy ...
@Conflict & Defence · 3 hours
A Cookie for a Son: A Father's Loss Highlights Gaza's Tragedy ...
heart comment 0
The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Story of Lost Innocence and Shattered Lives

By BNN Correspondents

The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Story of Lost Innocence and Shattered Lives
The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A View from Gaza

By BNN Correspondents

The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A View from Gaza
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict

By Salman Akhtar

Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
Impersonator in Israeli Military Conflict: A Deception Unveiled

By Shivani Chauhan

Impersonator in Israeli Military Conflict: A Deception Unveiled
Latest Headlines
World News
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
12 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
15 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
22 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
22 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
29 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
30 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
31 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
43 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
1 hour
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app