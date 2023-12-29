Reverend Frank Chikane Highlights Palestinian Plight and Global Indifference

In a recent expression of solidarity with the Palestinians, Reverend Frank Chikane, leader of a South African delegation, brought the world’s attention back to the ongoing strife in Palestine upon his return from a Christmas Pilgrimage in Bethlehem. In his address, Chikane underscored the overlooked suffering of Palestinians that traces back to the occupation beginning in 1948, criticizing the global community for its indifference.

Challenging the Narrative

Chikane lambasted the bias towards Israel in the portrayal of the Israel-Palestine conflict. He emphasized that Palestinian casualties often go unnoticed unless Israelis are affected, hence challenging the narrative that dominates international discourse. At the World Council of Churches, Chikane had previously spotlighted the need for action and castigated the world’s tepid response to the Palestinian predicament.

Decades of Oppression

Further, the Reverend condemned the criticism of Hamas’s retaliation, identifying it as an unjust response to decades of oppression by the ‘apartheid Israel state’. He accused the US of making a strategic error by framing Hamas as the instigators of the conflict, a narrative that he argues, has only led to increased backing for Hamas among those affected by Israeli actions in Gaza.

Call for Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid

The delegation, including Chikane, Archbishop Thami Ngcana, Dean Michael Weeder, and Ds Riaan de Villiers, visited Bethlehem to show solidarity with Palestinians and to challenge the stance of America and Israel. Nkululeko Conco from the Anglican church emphasized the need for a ceasefire to address immediate humanitarian needs, such as healthcare, electricity, and food supply, thus highlighting the urgency of the situation.