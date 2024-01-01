en English
Australia

Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Revealed: How Australia Was Led into the Iraq War

In a historical revelation, a confluence of previously confidential documents has been brought to light, offering an unprecedented insight into the decision-making process that led Australia into the Iraq war under John Howard’s Cabinet. The unsealing of these documents provides an intimate glimpse into the concealed political deliberations and commitments made by the Australian government at the time.

Unveiling Cabinet Secrets

The documents, related to the contentious Australia-Iraq war of 2003, reveal that the decision to go to war was primarily based on ‘oral reports’ from then Prime Minister John Howard. The papers strikingly lack a submission to the cabinet on the costs, benefits, and implications of Australia’s involvements in the conflict. The documents also expose the Morrison government’s failure to hand over certain national security-related cabinet documents from the Iraq war era to the National Archives for potential public release.

A Decision Based on Unconfirmed Reports

The decision to align Australia with the US in the war was founded on unconfirmed reports of Iraq possessing weapons of mass destruction. This assumption later proved to be false, but not before the conflict resulted in an estimated 200,000 Iraqi civilian casualties. With this revelation, the demand for more intelligence documents, including national security committee documents used to justify the war on dubious grounds, is gaining momentum.

Public Mood and Support

The decision to commit to Iraq led to some of the largest protests in Australia since the Vietnam War. However, the public sentiment at the time was predominantly supportive, according to former defense minister Robert Hill. The Australian forces remained active in Iraq for six more years after the early stages of the war ended in May 2003.

Howard’s Belief and Decision

The released documents reveal then Prime Minister John Howard’s belief that Iraq posed a risk to international security due to its alleged possession of weapons of mass destruction. This led to the decision to join the coalition of the willing, a decision made without a formal submission to the full cabinet, indicating a strong disposition by the government towards supporting the decision.

In conclusion, the release of these documents has reignited the criticism of the Howard government’s decision to enter the conflict at the US request. The call for a full release of all National Security Committee and Cabinet documents related to the Iraq War is more vociferous than ever, as Australia seeks to comprehend the full extent of its involvement in the conflict.

Australia Politics War
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

