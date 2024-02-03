Revanth Reddy Kick-Starts Lok Sabha Campaign with Key Initiatives in Adilabad

With a vision for the future of Telangana and a critical eye on the past, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy embarked on a series of development projects and vital announcements during a visit to Indravelli in Adilabad district. Reddy set the tone for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, kick-starting the campaign with resounding promises and strong critiques of the previous government.

In a significant move, Reddy declared that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would introduce the Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme in the state, a fulfillment of a promise made in the Congress election manifesto. The scheme promises to bring affordable cooking fuel to the residents of the state, a considerable relief in the face of mounting fuel prices. Additionally, Reddy announced the upcoming implementation of free electricity for up to 200 units, a move aimed at easing the financial burden on the state's households.

Highlighting the government's focus on improving security, Reddy announced the decision to fill 15,000 constable vacancies. This move could bolster the state's law enforcement, making the streets safer and providing job opportunities to thousands of young aspirants.

Addressing Past Wrongdoings and Future Commitments

Home to a significant tribal population that makes up 32 percent of the district's populace, Adilabad has often been overlooked by the previous governments. Reddy was critical of the BRS government for their neglect of the region and alleged corruption in projects like the Mission Bhagiratha and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

During his visit, Reddy laid the foundation of the Indravelli Memorial, a tribute to the victims of the 1981 police firing. The official death toll stands at 13, but unofficial estimates suggest around 100. This move signifies not just an acknowledgment of past wrongdoings, but also a commitment to ensuring such incidents never repeat.

Investing in Local Development

Reddy visited the Nagoba temple and announced the initiation of development work worth Rs 5 crore. He also distributed bank linkage cheques worth Rs 60 crore to women's self-help groups. These actions underline Reddy's commitment to local development, empowering women, and promoting the economic resilience of the district.