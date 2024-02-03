Revanth Reddy Criticizes KCR at Indravelly Rally, Announces New Constable Posts and Welfare Initiatives

In a fervent rally at Indravelly, Adilabad district, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy unleashed a scathing critique against BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, proclaiming that KCR would not regain power in any ministerial capacity, be it as a minister or chief minister.

Reddy drew an audacious parallel between KCR and Nityananda, a contentious figure who asserted sovereignty over his own island. Reddy implied that KCR could only be the chief of his privately acquired land due to his alleged corruption and betrayal of the public trust.

New Constable Positions and Social Welfare Initiatives

Amid these remarks, Reddy declared the sanction of 15,000 new constable positions to be filled within a fortnight. He also spotlighted forthcoming social welfare initiatives, such as a domestic LPG refill scheme priced at Rs 500, to be inaugurated by AICC leader Priyanka Gandhi and a pledge of up to 200 units of free power for the public.

Reddy underscored the contrast between his administration's public recruitment efforts, including the recent employment of 7,000 staff nurses, and the previous BRS rule, which he accused of ignoring such processes and favoring KCR's family members instead.

Reddy's Prediction on BRS and BJP

Furthermore, Reddy dismissed BRS as a minor player at the national stage, predicting that any BRS seats won in elections would be traded to Prime Minister Modi. He cautioned that a vote for BRS would effectively be a vote for the BJP.

As the rally concluded, Reddy reiterated his commitment to the promises made, assuring the public of his administration's relentless pursuit of social welfare and corruption-free governance. He urged the public to make an informed choice in the forthcoming elections, reminding them that their vote has the power to shape the trajectory of their state and the nation.