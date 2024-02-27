Revanth Reddy Affirms Commitment to Implement Congress Government's Six Guarantees

In a resolute assertion of the Congress Government's dedication to fulfilling its promises to the people, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has reiterated the commitment to implementing the six guarantees laid out by the party. Underlining the government's ambition to establish a "Telangana Model" in welfare scheme implementation, Reddy aims to set a benchmark for other states to emulate.

Swift Implementation of Promises

Within a mere 48 hours of assuming office, the government embarked on the implementation of two key guarantees: free bus travel for women and an increase in Aarogyasri coverage from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh. Building upon this momentum, the Chief Minister unveiled two more guarantees recently: subsidized refill of domestic LPG cylinders priced at ₹500 each and free monthly power supply of up to 200 units for eligible households.

Critique of Central Policies

Reddy didn't mince words in criticizing the Narendra Modi-led central government for its apparent neglect of rising domestic LPG cylinder prices, which soared to ₹1,200. He lambasted the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for viewing such price hikes as a revenue source rather than addressing the hardships faced by the disadvantaged, particularly women.

Financial Prudence Amid Challenges

Acknowledging the financial challenges inherited from the previous administration, the Chief Minister highlighted the government's prudent fiscal management amidst the "financial crisis" plaguing the state. Reddy emphasized the trimming of unnecessary expenditures and adherence to financial discipline as crucial enablers for implementing the additional guarantees, prioritizing the welfare of the populace.

Inclusive Decision-Making

The implementation of the new schemes wasn't unilateral; rather, it involved extensive consultations with stakeholders by the Civil Supplies and Energy departments. These consultations informed the formulation of detailed modalities for the schemes' execution. Beneficiary selection was conducted transparently, leveraging applications received during the Praja Palana program held between December 28 and January 6, ensuring fairness and inclusivity.

Trust in Leadership and Ideals

Reddy invoked the trust placed in the Congress party, particularly by the people of Telangana, emphasizing the pivotal role of senior leader Sonia Gandhi. He recalled Gandhi's announcement of the six guarantees at a meeting on September 17, assuring effective implementation upon assuming power. Reddy underscored the electorate's overwhelming mandate to the Congress, rooted in the faith instilled by leaders like Gandhi, who played a pivotal role in the formation of separate Telangana.