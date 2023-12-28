Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana

In light of the ongoing economic hardship in Ghana, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has urged the citizens to remain grateful for their blessings. This appeal was featured in a recent article on the popular online news portal, Peacefmonline.com. The portal, owned and managed by Despite Media, has established a reputation for delivering timely and comprehensive news content to its readers.

Living in Gratitude Amidst Economic Challenges

Despite the economic struggles that Ghana is currently facing, Rev Wengam encourages Ghanaians to live in a spirit of gratitude. His message aligns with the resilience that Ghanaians have shown in the face of difficulties, highlighting the importance of maintaining hope and faith.

The same article on Peacefmonline.com also pointed out the pressure on the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the former President, John Mahama, concerning the selection of running mates for the upcoming elections. The choices they make could significantly influence the election’s outcome, underlining the importance of regional representation, political experience, and public appeal.

