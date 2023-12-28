en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:33 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:16 am EST
Rev Wengam Urges Gratitude Amidst Hardship; Peacefmonline.com Covers Political Tensions in Ghana

In light of the ongoing economic hardship in Ghana, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Rev Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has urged the citizens to remain grateful for their blessings. This appeal was featured in a recent article on the popular online news portal, Peacefmonline.com. The portal, owned and managed by Despite Media, has established a reputation for delivering timely and comprehensive news content to its readers.

Living in Gratitude Amidst Economic Challenges

Despite the economic struggles that Ghana is currently facing, Rev Wengam encourages Ghanaians to live in a spirit of gratitude. His message aligns with the resilience that Ghanaians have shown in the face of difficulties, highlighting the importance of maintaining hope and faith.

The same article on Peacefmonline.com also pointed out the pressure on the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the former President, John Mahama, concerning the selection of running mates for the upcoming elections. The choices they make could significantly influence the election’s outcome, underlining the importance of regional representation, political experience, and public appeal.

Peacefmonline.com: A Trusted Source for News

Peacefmonline.com is dedicated to informing the public about the latest developments in Ghana. By covering a multitude of topics from politics to entertainment, the online news portal ensures that its audience stays updated on the issues that affect the nation. Its active presence on social media platforms further extends its reach, enabling it to engage with a broader audience.

The commitment of Peacefmonline.com to delivering current and comprehensive news content demonstrates its dedication to keeping the public informed about the happenings in Ghana. As the nation navigates through economic challenges and anticipates a crucial election, such reliable news sources play a vital role in shaping public opinion and fostering informed decisions.

0
Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Peacefmonline.com: Delivering Timely and Diverse News in Ghana

By Ebenezer Mensah

Peacefmonline.com: Championing Immediate News Updates in Ghana Amidst Political Tension and Economic Challenges

By Ebenezer Mensah

Save Nations Foundation Donates Essential Items to Orphanage in Accra

By Ebenezer Mensah

Christmas in Accra: A Celebration Through the Eyes of Comedian Akrobeto

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Ghanaian Political Figure Criticizes Pastors' Deceptive Practices ...
@Ghana · 7 hours
Ghanaian Political Figure Criticizes Pastors' Deceptive Practices ...
heart comment 0
Escalating Exchange Rates: A Struggle for Traders in Ashaiman Tulaku, Ghana

By Ebenezer Mensah

Escalating Exchange Rates: A Struggle for Traders in Ashaiman Tulaku, Ghana
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum: Singing Her Way Into The Record Books

By Ebenezer Mensah

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum: Singing Her Way Into The Record Books
Gospel Trio Backs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in Potential Record-Breaking Sing-a-thon

By Ebenezer Mensah

Gospel Trio Backs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum in Potential Record-Breaking Sing-a-thon
Ghana Police Service Issues Guidelines for Responsible Prophecy Communication

By Ebenezer Mensah

Ghana Police Service Issues Guidelines for Responsible Prophecy Communication
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Times Podcast: Divided Opinion on Biden's Gaza Policy, Trump's Disqualification, and CTE Concerns
25 seconds
New York Times Podcast: Divided Opinion on Biden's Gaza Policy, Trump's Disqualification, and CTE Concerns
LawConnect Clinches Historic Victory in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
42 seconds
LawConnect Clinches Historic Victory in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Urban Transformation Amidst Challenges
2 mins
Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Urban Transformation Amidst Challenges
The Melodic Surgeon: Aicha N'doye's Harmonious Approach to Healthcare
2 mins
The Melodic Surgeon: Aicha N'doye's Harmonious Approach to Healthcare
Global Echoes of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Ideological Divides and Harassment on Campuses and Workplaces
2 mins
Global Echoes of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Ideological Divides and Harassment on Campuses and Workplaces
Germany and EU Mull New Maritime Mission in Response to Houthi Attacks
2 mins
Germany and EU Mull New Maritime Mission in Response to Houthi Attacks
Poland's State Media Faces Insolvency Amid Political Controversy
2 mins
Poland's State Media Faces Insolvency Amid Political Controversy
2023 Parliament Winter Session: A Historic Suspension Amidst Controversies
3 mins
2023 Parliament Winter Session: A Historic Suspension Amidst Controversies
South Africa Sets Challenging Target for India with 408-Run Innings
3 mins
South Africa Sets Challenging Target for India with 408-Run Innings
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
57 mins
Trailblazing Moment: Dr. Sawera Prakash, Minority Candidate, Enters Buner’s Political Arena
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
1 hour
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
1 hour
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
1 hour
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
2 hours
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
2 hours
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
2 hours
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
4 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
5 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app