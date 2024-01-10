en English
Ghana

Rev. Dr. Opuni Frimpong Calls for Integrity in Ghana’s Fight Against Corruption

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
In a recent discussion on JoyNews’ AM Show, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, voiced his concerns over the entrenched nature of corruption in Ghana. He highlighted its prevalence, extending beyond the realm of government to infiltrate various sectors of society. The issue, as per his insights, is not just the corruption itself, but the significant amount of unaccounted funds, inclusive of loans, that pose an unjust burden on future generations.

Call for Integrity and Accountability

Rev. Dr. Frimpong’s core appeal was for integrity and accountability in Ghana’s fight against corruption. He called for a transformation in leadership attitudes, emphasizing the need for leaders who prioritize integrity over personal connections and demonstrate a commitment to take swift action against any forms of misconduct.

Challenging Protective Attitudes

Criticizing the protective attitudes among officials that obstruct accountability, he urged a shift in this mindset. According to him, this protective shield among government officials and authorities hinders the fight against corruption, allowing it to continue unchecked.

Grassroots Efforts and Responsible Governance

In his plea for responsible governance, Rev. Dr. Frimpong stressed the importance of not leaving the problems of corruption for future generations to resolve. He argued for the fight against corruption to begin at the grassroots level, emphasizing that every citizen has a role to play. As he succinctly put it, the selection of leaders should be based on their demonstrated integrity and their willingness to dismiss those who disgrace their positions and the nation.

Voicing his dissatisfaction with the current state of the corruption fight in Ghana, Rev. Dr. Frimpong suggested that leaders are not showing enough seriousness in tackling the issue. His call to action for a change in leadership attitudes and a stronger commitment to fighting corruption is a timely reminder of the pressing need for integrity and accountability in governance.

Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

