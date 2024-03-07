Retiring Pakistani Senators Urge Unification for Democracy and Socio-Economic Growth

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP) - During their farewell speeches, outgoing Senators emphasized the critical need for all political factions in Pakistan to rally together, adopting a unanimous strategy aimed at bolstering democracy and spurring socio-economic development. This unity, they argued, is essential for the peace, prosperity, and future well-being of the nation. Senators underscored the importance of addressing foreign policy concerns, promoting internal democracy, and ensuring the protection of natural resources.

Emphasis on Strengthening Democracy and Foreign Policy

Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad highlighted the silent stance of Islamic countries on pressing issues like Kashmir and Palestine, urging for a more vocal and unified foreign policy. He advocated for the integration of Islamic laws and values into the country's democratic framework, emphasizing the need for a 'true democracy.' The focus also shifted towards addressing the grievances of the people of Balochistan, with calls for the new government to take immediate actions for their relief.

Development, Rights, and Environmental Concerns

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad called for the empowerment of provinces as outlined in the constitution, praising the 18th amendment for its role in provincial development. He urged political parties to foster internal democracy and merit-based leadership, highlighting the need for dialogue to navigate the country out of current crises. Additionally, Ahmad stressed the importance of preserving the natural beauty of the Margalla Hills for future generations, reflecting a growing concern for environmental sustainability within the legislative dialogue.

Support for Overseas Pakistanis and Provincial Development

Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt and Senator Sana Jamali brought attention to the significant contributions of overseas Pakistanis and the development strides in Balochistan, respectively. Butt advocated for the establishment of institutions to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis, a model successfully implemented in Punjab under Shahbaz Sharif's tenure. Jamali praised the efforts of national leaders and institutions in supporting Balochistan's development and emphasized the importance of equal rights for women in the province.

As these senators bid farewell, their speeches not only reflected on their tenure but also laid out a vision for Pakistan's future. Their calls for unity, dialogue, and action towards strengthening democracy, addressing foreign policy, and focusing on socio-economic development resonate as parting wisdom. These reflections serve as a reminder of the ongoing challenges and the collective efforts required to navigate them, setting a path for the successors to follow in the quest for a prosperous Pakistan.