en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Retirement Security: Lifting the Cap on Taxable Earnings and the Implications for Social Security

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Retirement Security: Lifting the Cap on Taxable Earnings and the Implications for Social Security

Retirement security is emerging as a critical issue in today’s ever-evolving socio-economic landscape. With the gradual decline of traditional pensions and an increasing reliance on Social Security, the need for sustainable retirement income solutions has never been more pressing. Advocates for retirement security argue that reducing benefits for future retirees is not a solution. Instead, they call for an increase in Social Security revenue as a more viable and sustainable solution. But how can this be achieved? One proposed solution is to lift the cap on taxable earnings, currently set at $168,800. The rationale behind this bold proposal is straightforward: bolster Social Security’s financial health to ensure its viability for future generations.

Changes to Social Security in 2024

2024 heralds significant changes to Social Security, including a 3.2% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). This adjustment will influence retirement payments and increase benefits for individuals receiving SSDI, SSI, early retirement benefits, and disability payments from the VA. It is imperative for individuals to stay informed about these yearly revisions to Social Security. The taxable earnings cap on Social Security will be lifted in 2024, increasing the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security payroll tax to $168,600. As a result, the maximum Social Security benefit for a worker retiring at full retirement age will rise to $3,822.

Global Retirement Security Concerns

Retirement security is a global concern. In Bangladesh, the government has imposed a 27.5% corporate tax on income from private provident funds, leading to concerns about the impact on private sector employees’ retirement benefits. Critics view this tax as discriminatory, as it exempts government funds. Bangladesh’s tax system is already seen as regressive, with most taxes collected indirectly from the common people. Advocates call for a more progressive tax system targeting the wealthy to increase tax revenue.

The Political Arena of Retirement Security

Retirement security has also found its way into the political arena. Former President Donald Trump recently criticized former South Carolina Gov Nikki Haley for proposing an increase in Social Security’s retirement age for future retirees. By airing an ad on MSNBC, Trump is targeting Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents who support Haley. The ad also highlights Trump’s relative moderation on Social Security and Medicare as a strategy to appeal to non-college voters in the Midwest. Advocates for retirement security argue that increasing revenue, such as by lifting the cap on taxable earnings, can prevent benefit cuts for future retirees.

In the midst of these developments, HuffPost reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality, accessible journalism without the burden of expensive subscriptions. HuffPost continues to focus on in-depth reporting, meticulous fact-checking, and disseminating information on a spectrum of topics including news, politics, culture, health, and personal stories. The news outlet also appeals for financial support from readers, emphasizing that even small contributions can help maintain free access to their news content.

0
Politics Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
8 seconds ago
New Zealand's Firearms Registry Records Over 100,000 Entries, Enhancing Public Safety
Launched in June, New Zealand’s new Firearms Registry has already witnessed the registration of over 100,000 firearms, marking a significant stride towards enhancing public safety in the country. Aiming to deter firearms from ending up in the wrong hands and to make it difficult for criminals to possess and use firearms, this registry is an
New Zealand's Firearms Registry Records Over 100,000 Entries, Enhancing Public Safety
Sanders Questions Public Enthusiasm for Biden's Reelection Amidst Global Unrest
57 seconds ago
Sanders Questions Public Enthusiasm for Biden's Reelection Amidst Global Unrest
Rizwana Raja Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female President of District Bar Association Attock
1 min ago
Rizwana Raja Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female President of District Bar Association Attock
Tim Parker Accused of Conflict of Interest Amidst Post Office Appeals Controversy
18 seconds ago
Tim Parker Accused of Conflict of Interest Amidst Post Office Appeals Controversy
Trump Set for Potential Victory in Iowa, Despite Weather Setbacks
22 seconds ago
Trump Set for Potential Victory in Iowa, Despite Weather Setbacks
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Quits PML-N, Hints at New Political Formation
35 seconds ago
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Quits PML-N, Hints at New Political Formation
Latest Headlines
World News
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite
9 seconds
Polo in Sabah: An Affordable Sport, Not Just for the Elite
Trump Set for Potential Victory in Iowa, Despite Weather Setbacks
22 seconds
Trump Set for Potential Victory in Iowa, Despite Weather Setbacks
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Quits PML-N, Hints at New Political Formation
35 seconds
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Quits PML-N, Hints at New Political Formation
UCLA Bruins Gear Up for Critical Home Game Against Washington Huskies
49 seconds
UCLA Bruins Gear Up for Critical Home Game Against Washington Huskies
Access Health CT Champions Inclusive Healthcare with Statewide Enrollment Fairs
49 seconds
Access Health CT Champions Inclusive Healthcare with Statewide Enrollment Fairs
Sideline Reporter Shines On and Off the Field During NFL Wild Card Playoff
51 seconds
Sideline Reporter Shines On and Off the Field During NFL Wild Card Playoff
Sanders Questions Public Enthusiasm for Biden's Reelection Amidst Global Unrest
57 seconds
Sanders Questions Public Enthusiasm for Biden's Reelection Amidst Global Unrest
UK Life Expectancy Declines: A Decade Back in Time
1 min
UK Life Expectancy Declines: A Decade Back in Time
All-Pro Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Returns for Detroit Lions' Wild Card Game
1 min
All-Pro Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Returns for Detroit Lions' Wild Card Game
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
12 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
14 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
19 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app