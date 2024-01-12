Retired Lt. Col. Lohmeier Advocates Preservation of ‘Woke Revolution’ Symbols

In an intense dialogue during a congressional subcommittee hearing titled ‘The Risks of Progressive Ideologies in the U.S. Military,’ retired Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier and Rep. Jamie Raskin clashed over the renaming of military bases named after Confederate leaders. The discussion took an unexpected turn when Lohmeier recounted a recent experience at the Black Lives Matter Plaza.

Lohmeier’s Encounter at the Black Lives Matter Plaza

Just a day before the hearing, Lohmeier had walked the Black Lives Matter Plaza with Xi Van Fleet, a survivor of Maoist China’s Cultural Revolution. The retired lieutenant colonel shared their dialogue, in which Van Fleet suggested that the markings and signs of the Black Lives Matter movement should be preserved. According to her, these symbols serve as reminders of what she referred to as a ‘woke revolution’ that unfolded near the White House.

Symbolism of the ‘Woke Revolution’

Lohmeier, who authored the book ‘Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest & the Unmaking of the American Military,’ agreed with Van Fleet’s perspective. He opined that the preservation of these symbols would effectively be a memorial to a Marxist revolution occurring at that location. Before this interaction, Lohmeier admitted he had not previously considered this viewpoint on preserving such symbols.

Critical Race Theory in the Military

During the hearing, Lohmeier also criticized the imposition of critical race theory principles and diversity, equity, and inclusion training in the military. He argued that such practices divided troops ideologically and instigated animosity. Other lawmakers and military experts, however, presented contrasting views. Some insisted that diversity strengthens the armed forces, while others expressed concerns about its impact on merit-based standards.