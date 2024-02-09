Retired Judge Mike Morgan Seeks to Make History in North Carolina Gubernatorial Race

In a historic bid that could redefine North Carolina's political landscape, retired Judge Mike Morgan has thrown his hat into the gubernatorial race. With over three decades of judicial experience under his belt, Morgan is confident that his background makes him the most qualified candidate for the position.

A Dream Realized

Morgan's decision to run for governor is a testament to his lifelong ambition and the changing face of American politics. Despite dreaming big, Morgan admits he never truly believed this moment would arrive in his lifetime. His candidacy, however, reflects the progress made and underscores the long journey ahead.

The Leandro Legacy

During his tenure on the North Carolina Supreme Court, Morgan made headlines by ruling in favor of the Leandro case. This landmark decision called for millions of dollars to be funneled into North Carolina's public schools, highlighting Morgan's commitment to education.

The Leandro case, filed in 1994, has been embroiled in a long-standing dispute over education funding. The latest development saw state legislative leaders argue that a trial judge lacked subject matter jurisdiction to order the government to act on statewide education spending. This argument was emphasized in a recent court filing challenging an April 2023 order from Superior Court Judge James Ammons, which demanded an additional $677 million for education-related purposes across North Carolina.

Prioritizing Education

Morgan has listed education as his top priority, staunchly opposing vouchers for private schools. His stance reflects his belief in equal opportunities and access to quality education for all, a legacy stemming from the Leandro case.

A Pivotal Moment

If Morgan emerges victorious in the Democratic primary in March, he could face the Republican frontrunner, Mark Robinson, in the general election. A win for Morgan would make history, marking the election of North Carolina's first Black governor.

As the race heats up, all eyes are on Morgan, whose judicial legacy and commitment to education have set him apart in the gubernatorial race. The outcome of the Leandro case, set to be heard by the state Supreme Court on February 22, could further shape the narrative of Morgan's campaign.

Morgan's run for governor is not just about political ambition; it's a reflection of his lifelong commitment to justice and equality. His dream, once unimaginable, is now within reach. And while progress has been made, Morgan remains steadfast in his belief that there's still a long way to go.

In the coming months, as the gubernatorial race unfolds, Morgan's campaign will continue to emphasize the importance of education, echoing the sentiments of the Leandro case. The retired judge-turned-gubernatorial candidate is ready to make history, not just for himself, but for the future of North Carolina.