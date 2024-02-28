Retired Judge DSR Varma Cheated of Rs 2.5 Crore in Electoral Bond Scam, Hyderabad Police Investigate

In a shocking development from Hyderabad, retired Andhra Pradesh and Allahabad High Court judge DSR Varma has become the victim of a sophisticated scam involving electoral bonds, leading to the loss of Rs 2.5 crore. The former judge lodged a complaint against individuals identified as Narendran and Sarath Reddy, accusing them of fraudulently soliciting funds with promises of electoral bonds and benefits in the US for his family.

Unveiling the Scam

The complaint filed by Justice Varma outlines how Narendran and Sarath Reddy, exploiting their acquaintance, deceitfully convinced him to part with a significant amount of money. They promised that the funds would be acknowledged through electoral bonds, suggesting a connection to a central political party. Despite transferring Rs 2.5 crore in hopes of securing a future for his grandchildren in the United States, Varma and his family received neither the promised bonds nor any form of acknowledgment or benefit as pledged by the duo.

Police Action and Investigation

Following Justice Varma's complaint, the Film Nagar police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the allegations of criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation, and cheating. This case gains further importance in light of the recent Supreme Court order that scrapped the electoral bond scheme, highlighting potential misuses of the financial mechanism intended for political funding. The police's efforts to unravel the extent of this scam and the involved parties are closely watched by legal and political observers.

Implications of the Case

This incident not only sheds light on the vulnerabilities of individuals, even those as legally knowledgeable as a retired high court judge, to sophisticated scams but also raises serious questions about the misuse of political funding mechanisms like electoral bonds. As the investigation progresses, it will be crucial to understand how such schemes are exploited and the measures that need to be taken to prevent similar instances of fraud in the future. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the regulation of political contributions and the safeguarding of donors' rights.