Retired FBI Experts Warn of 'Soft Invasion' at Southern Border

Affecting national security at its core, a consortium of ten retired directors of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and counterintelligence specialists have penned a letter to U.S. Congressional leaders. They express grave concerns about the security of the nation, attributing it to what they term as a continuous 'soft invasion' via the southern border. They categorically state that an influx of 'military aged men' hailing from nations that harbor antagonistic sentiments towards the U.S. represents a substantial and unprecedented threat.

Alarming Figures

The experts point to a staggering figure of over 1.7 million individuals, labeled as 'gotaways', since the commencement of President Biden's term in the office. This statistic, combined with a mind-boggling total of more than 10 million illegal border crosses since January 2021, has resulted in a stern warning from these experts. They caution that the surge in solitary, military-aged males from adversarial nations such as China and Russia could be part of a strategic penetration, with potential to unleash catastrophic damage on American soil.

Comparative Threat Assessment

These retired officials cite the recent terrorist attack in Israel as a potential prototype of events that could be replicated by individuals currently residing in the U.S. illegally. Their warnings paint a grim picture of the potential consequences if immediate action is not taken to secure the border and identify and deport those who have illegitimately entered the country.

Call to Action

Dated January 17, the letter was written prior to Texas Governor Greg Abbott invoking the Insurrection Clause to address the escalating border situation. With the signatories having served under seven U.S. presidents and four FBI directors, the letter carries considerable weight and gravitas. The content of the letter, reported by The Center Square, has triggered a variety of reactions, including a senator's remark on the 'chilling reality' of the situation. Public opinion is divided, with some viewing it as a precursor to an authoritarian response, while others see it as a necessary call to action.