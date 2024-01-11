en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Retired CFO Drops Ballot Transparency Lawsuit in San Mateo County

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Retired CFO Drops Ballot Transparency Lawsuit in San Mateo County

In a turn of events, Christopher Robell, retired CFO from Redwood City, has withdrawn his lawsuit against San Mateo County’s Chief Elections Officer, Mark Church. The lawsuit, which centered around the ballot labels of two substantial school bond measures, Measure W and Measure S, was initially filed in light of concerns over election transparency.

Dispute Over Ballot Labels

Robell had taken issue with the 75-word descriptions for the two measures, challenging them as misleading in their explanation of fund use. The measures in question pertained to school bonds totaling a staggering $889.5 million, which passed with strong public support. Robell’s concerns hinged on the transparency and truthfulness of these labels, suggesting voters may have been misinformed.

Judge Dismisses Case

In response to the lawsuit, the case was dismissed by a judge who found no concrete evidence that the labels had any significant impact on the voting outcome. The judge’s decision provided no legal ground for Robell’s concerns, prompting him to file an appeal in June 2023.

Retraction to Avoid Financial Risks

However, Robell ultimately decided to retract his appeal. His decision was influenced by potential financial risks associated with continuing the legal battle. The settlement prevents Robell from refiling on this matter, closing this chapter of dispute over ballot label transparency in San Mateo County.

Despite retracting his lawsuit, Robell remains staunch in his criticism of the transparency issues in the election process. He has expressed plans to continue advocating for honesty and transparency in elections, highlighting the importance of voter understanding and trust.

0
Politics United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
A response from a national foreign ministry has dismissed the claims of six international civil society organizations (CSOs) that questioned the legitimacy of the country’s January 7 elections. The CSOs, which include the likes of the Asian Network for Free Elections, World Alliance for Citizen Participation, International Federation for Human Rights, Asian Democracy Network, Capital
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
5 mins ago
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
The Transparency vs. Privacy Debate: Public Access to Live Police Communications
7 mins ago
The Transparency vs. Privacy Debate: Public Access to Live Police Communications
Unlawful Photography Halts Court Proceedings at Nottingham Crown Court
3 mins ago
Unlawful Photography Halts Court Proceedings at Nottingham Crown Court
Mob Assault on Alleged Thieves in Narela: An In-depth Investigation
3 mins ago
Mob Assault on Alleged Thieves in Narela: An In-depth Investigation
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
4 mins ago
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Club Hosts Life-saving Event Amid Other Community Initiatives
9 seconds
High School Club Hosts Life-saving Event Amid Other Community Initiatives
Mascoutah Triumphs Over Highland in High-Stakes Basketball Showdown
39 seconds
Mascoutah Triumphs Over Highland in High-Stakes Basketball Showdown
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
2 mins
Foreign Ministry Rejects International CSOs' Claims Questioning Election Legitimacy
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
3 mins
Gonzaga's Historic Run: A Look at College Sports Then and Now
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
3 mins
Nick Saban Retires, Shakes Up College and NFL Coaching Scene
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
3 mins
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
4 mins
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
4 mins
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
4 mins
Angel City FC Selects Alabama's Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app