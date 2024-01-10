Retired Brigadier General Chris ‘Mookie’ Walker Declares Run for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District

Retired Brigadier General Chris “Mookie” Walker, a decorated Air Force veteran with an illustrious service spanning four decades, has declared his intention to run for West Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. Eager to bring about a change in the political landscape, Walker emphatically criticizes career politicians for their role in the perceived weakening of America and commits himself to steadfastly fight for the people of West Virginia.

A Life of Service

Boasting a diverse background that includes deployments to continents like Africa and the Middle East, as well as experiences such as flying in hurricanes, Walker brings a unique military perspective to the political arena. His strict Jamaican parents instilled in him values of hard work and patriotism, values that guided him towards the U.S. Air Force Academy and ultimately, a life of service to the nation.

Driven by a Desire for Change

His tenure at the Pentagon, Walker indicates, was a significant catalyst in his decision to seek change outside of his military uniform. If elected, he pledges to hold Department of Defense leaders accountable, striving to ensure transparency and integrity at the highest levels of the defense establishment.

Addressing Pressing Issues

Among Walker’s key priorities is addressing the border crisis. He firmly believes that this issue is contributing to the proliferation of drugs and crime on American streets. Moreover, he voices opposition to what he perceives as the left’s indoctrination of children in schools, reflecting his commitment to protect West Virginian values for the next generation.

A New Warrior in the Political Arena

Entering a crowded Republican primary field, Walker expresses respect for his competitor, State Treasurer Riley Moore. However, he does not shy away from critiquing the presence of political dynasties and champions his non-political, combative approach as more fit for the current times. The 2nd Congressional District is considered a safe Republican seat, currently held by Republican Rep. Alex Mooney, and Walker’s entry introduces a fresh, non-political contender with a proven track record of service and leadership.