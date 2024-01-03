Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue

Against a backdrop of economic complexity and rising fiscal concerns, the federal debt of the United States, which has recently surpassed $34 trillion, is being scrutinized. The traditional practice of measuring this debt in relation to the nation’s GDP (gross domestic product) is being challenged for its relevancy and accuracy. Critics argue that this metric, which juxtaposes the total debt of the federal government with the combined income of all businesses and workers in the U.S., diverts attention from the government’s primary income source: tax revenue.

Bringing a Different Perspective

As an alternative, a more precise measure is proposed: the government’s debt-to-federal revenue ratio. This approach aligns with fundamental financial principles by comparing like with like. It paints a drastically more alarming picture of the nation’s debt situation. While the debt-to-GDP ratio suggests a federal debt of approximately 120% of GDP, the debt-to-federal revenue ratio reveals a staggering 750%, implying that the debt exceeds the government’s annual revenue by over seven times.

Growth Over Time

This dramatic discrepancy becomes even more evident when considering the growth of the debt ratio over time. Since 2005, the GDP-based ratio has swollen by around 60 percentage points, whereas the federal revenue-based ratio has rocketed by nearly 400 percentage points. This stark distinction suggests that solely relying on economic growth may not be sufficient to resolve the burgeoning debt issue.

Future Implications and Recommendations

As discussions advance towards the potential establishment of a fiscal commission, it is recommended that the framework shift from debt-to-GDP to debt-to-federal revenue. This change would ensure that future deliberations are grounded on a more accurate representation of the federal debt situation. The consequences of the federal debt are far-reaching, impacting not only domestic economic health but also national security and major programs like Social Security and Medicare. The time for fiscal responsibility is now, and it begins with a truthful assessment of the nation’s financial standing.