Rethinking International Law: Constraining States through Global Governance

In the ever-evolving landscape of international relations, a compelling perspective has emerged, challenging the conventional skepticism towards the effectiveness of international law in shaping state behavior. Daryl Levinson, a distinguished professor at NYU Law School, asserts that international law shares striking similarities with domestic constitutional law in its capacity to constrain states.

International Law: A New Leviathan

Levinson's groundbreaking book, 'Law for Leviathan: Constitutional Law, International Law, and the State,' posits that international law can exert influence on states akin to domestic constitutional law. Despite the absence of a centralized legislature, executive, or judiciary, he contends that international law has strategies to enforce its mandates, much like domestic constitutional law.

A Dialogue on Constraining States

In a thought-provoking discussion with Jack Goldsmith, Levinson delved into the intricacies of regulating states through international law and constitutional law. They explored the potential of constitutional law theory to learn from international relations theory, drawing parallels and highlighting the interconnectedness of these two disciplines.

Balance of Power and Accountability

The conversation also touched upon the parallels between the balance of power theory in international relations and James Madison's conception of constitutionalism. They further examined the implications of these ideas for holding states accountable for their actions and the shifting dynamics of state power in the modern era.

As the world grapples with the perceived decline of state power, Levinson's perspective offers a fresh approach to understanding the role of international law in shaping state behavior. By recognizing the parallels between international law and domestic constitutional law, his insights provide a valuable framework for reevaluating the efficacy of international law in today's complex global landscape.

In the end, Levinson's work serves as a reminder that the boundaries between different disciplines are more porous than they may seem. By fostering dialogue and drawing connections, we can gain new insights and develop a more nuanced understanding of the world around us.

