Rethinking Governance: Ondo State's Zoning Policy Under Scrutiny Ahead of 2024 Election

In the lead-up to the 2024 governorship election in Ondo State, the longstanding zoning policy dictating the rotation of the governorship among the three senatorial zones is facing critical examination. This policy, originally intended to ensure equitable representation and development, has sparked debate over its effectiveness and impact on governance quality and state development.

Zoning Policy: Intentions vs. Impact

Since 1999, Ondo State has adhered to a zoning arrangement with the aim of fostering balanced development and preventing any senatorial zone from being marginalized. However, despite its noble intentions, the policy has been criticized for prioritizing political considerations over merit and competence. Critics argue that this approach has led to a lack of qualified leadership, perpetuated ethnic divisions, and hindered comprehensive development efforts across the state. With abundant natural resources and a vibrant youth population, the state's persistent challenges in infrastructure and human capital development raise questions about the effectiveness of the zoning policy.

2024 Election: A Focus on Merit and Vision

As the 2024 governorship primaries approach, there is a growing call for a shift in focus from entitlement based on zoning to substantive policy debates and the vision for the state's future. Stakeholders are advocating for the selection of candidates based on track record, integrity, and concrete development plans rather than geographical origin. This shift aims to prioritize the welfare of the electorate and ensure that governance is entrusted to individuals capable of driving sustainable development and addressing the state's pressing issues.

Breaking Free from the Cycle of Stagnation

The debate over the zoning policy underscores a broader need for reform in Ondo State's political landscape. By moving beyond informal political agreements and focusing on merit, competence, and vision, the state has the opportunity to unlock its full potential and foster meaningful progress. Stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, and voters, are urged to embrace a candidate selection model that supports visionary and inclusive governance, paving the way for wealth creation, rural and agricultural development, and overall socioeconomic progress.

The scrutiny of Ondo State's zoning policy ahead of the 2024 governorship election reflects a critical juncture in the state's political and developmental trajectory. As discussions continue, the state stands at the threshold of potentially transformative change, with the possibility of redefining governance and setting a new course for sustainable development and prosperity.