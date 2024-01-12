Reston Association Forms Land Use Committee to Bolster Community Influence

In a decisive move to strengthen its influence in development and land use decisions, the Board of Directors of Reston Association (RA), a Fairfax County community organization, has set up a land use committee. This resolution, enacted on January 4, comes in the wake of the county’s recent adoption of an updated Reston Comprehensive Plan and concerns about a potential casino.

Committee’s Role and Structure

The newly formed committee is tasked with providing advice and recommendations on planning and zoning issues. It is designed to develop draft positions on relevant matters and make recommendations to the board. The committee is composed of up to seven voting members who will serve three-year terms. To aid in their mandate, the committee will be supported by a land use planner and a subject matter expert. Notably, the funding for these roles has been included in RA’s new budget.

Board Members’ Reactions

Though the initiative has garnered majority support from the board members, who believe it will bolster RA’s advocacy on land use issues, three members have expressed reservations. Their concerns range from the commitment of time and resources to the question of whether the committee will genuinely represent the membership’s voice. They also highlighted the need for greater clarity on the committee’s specifics.

Call for Candidates

In its next move, RA is actively seeking candidates to join the new land use committee. Interested parties have been encouraged to reach out to Board Liaison Brittney Copeland. This marks a significant step in RA’s effort to amplify its influence on development and land use decisions, reflecting its commitment to representing the community’s interests.