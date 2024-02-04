Akoko Bye-Election Sees High Voter Turnout Despite Isolated Violence

In a display of resilience amidst adversity, Nigeria's Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency bye-election witnessed a significant voter turnout despite an isolated incident of electoral violence. The polling process commenced punctually at 8:00 a.m., as eager voters lined up to exercise their democratic rights. Efficient logistics ensured the timely arrival of polling officials and voting materials at various units, including Ikado 2, Unit 5 in Ugbe Akoko, Akoko North-East, by 7:00 a.m.

Despite the initial tranquility, the election process was marred by disruption at Unit 5, Ward 13 in Oyinmo, Ikare-Akoko. Suspected political thugs instilled panic among voters, forcibly seizing the ballot box. However, the result sheet, BVAS machine, and other electoral materials remained intact. The incident, while alarming, underscored the pressing challenge of ensuring free and fair elections in Nigeria.

Swift Response and Restoration

Post the disruption, the INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, lauded the electoral process in other parts of the constituency, stating that normalcy had been restored. The quick response and efficient handling by the Nigeria Police Force highlighted their pivotal role in maintaining order, but also raised questions about the need for more robust security measures during elections.

The incident, however, did not deter the electorate. The INEC praised the overall voter turnout, reflecting the unwavering commitment of Nigerians to participate in the democratic process. PDP candidate, Mr. Olalekan Bada's emphasis on peaceful elections and the importance of representative governance underscored the significance voters placed on shaping their constituency's future.

Organizations like the Coalition of Nigerian Youths on Security and Safety Affairs played an essential role in this electoral process. Their observations and commendations for the peaceful conduct of the election shed light on the vital role of civil society in upholding electoral integrity.