en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Grenada

Reshuffled Cabinet Ministers to be Sworn in at Point Salines

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Reshuffled Cabinet Ministers to be Sworn in at Point Salines

On Thursday, 4 January 2024, a significant event will take place in the political landscape of Point Salines. The Governor General’s residence will host a swearing-in ceremony for newly assigned Cabinet ministers who were affected by a recent reshuffle in the government. These ministers will receive their instruments of appointment from Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade, marking their official induction into their new roles.

Instrument of Appointment: A Symbol of Transition

These instruments of appointment are more than just pieces of paper. They are the tangible markers of the transition from one role to another, the official documents that authorize these ministers to hold their new ministerial portfolios. The instrument of appointment is also used when a cabinet minister acts on behalf of another minister who is absent.

Media Interaction: A Glimpse into the Future

Following the swearing-in ceremony, on Friday, 5 January, these ministers will engage with the media for the first time in their new roles. This press conference, organized by the Government Information Service (GIS), will offer an opportunity for the ministers to outline their plans for their respective ministries and to answer questions about their visions for the future.

Attendance Confirmation: A Show of Support

Family members and close associates of at least three cabinet ministers have confirmed their attendance at the swearing-in event. Their presence will not only show support for the new ministers but also provide a solid indication of the importance of this transition in the political landscape.

As the swearing-in ceremony and subsequent press conference take place, it will be important for the public to pay attention. These events will provide insights into the future direction of the government and the plans these new ministers have for their respective portfolios. The reshuffle and the new appointments are a clear signal of a new era in the government, and the world will be watching.

0
Grenada Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Grenada

See more
1 day ago
Six Grenadians Honored in King Charles III's 2024 New Year's Honours List
As the world ushered in the New Year, six outstanding Grenadians found their names etched in the annals of history. Recognized for their significant contributions to their respective fields, they were bestowed with prestigious honors by King Charles III in the 2024 New Year’s Honours list, announced on December 29, 2023. Distinctions in Sports and
Six Grenadians Honored in King Charles III's 2024 New Year's Honours List
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
5 days ago
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
5 days ago
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
Aging Out of Foster Care: The Challenges and the Hope
1 day ago
Aging Out of Foster Care: The Challenges and the Hope
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
3 days ago
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
5 days ago
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Latest Headlines
World News
Auckland's Dark Night: Brutal Assault Raises Concerns over City's Safety
24 seconds
Auckland's Dark Night: Brutal Assault Raises Concerns over City's Safety
A Look Back at Time-Tested Nutrition Advice as We Approach the New Year
59 seconds
A Look Back at Time-Tested Nutrition Advice as We Approach the New Year
Arsenal's Tactical Dilemma: The Aftermath of Tierney's Loan
1 min
Arsenal's Tactical Dilemma: The Aftermath of Tierney's Loan
Global Displacement Reaches Unprecedented High, Stirs Controversy
1 min
Global Displacement Reaches Unprecedented High, Stirs Controversy
Innamorato Ushers in Wage and Benefits Enhancements for Allegheny County Employees
2 mins
Innamorato Ushers in Wage and Benefits Enhancements for Allegheny County Employees
Night Skiing Lights Up Western Massachusetts: A New Winter Trend
2 mins
Night Skiing Lights Up Western Massachusetts: A New Winter Trend
Shoulder Replacement Surgery: A Solution for Chronic Shoulder Pain?
2 mins
Shoulder Replacement Surgery: A Solution for Chronic Shoulder Pain?
Golden Bachelor Runner-Up Leslie Fhima to Attend 'Golden Wedding' Despite Recent Surgery
3 mins
Golden Bachelor Runner-Up Leslie Fhima to Attend 'Golden Wedding' Despite Recent Surgery
Baltimore Homicides Drop by 20% in 2023: Comprehensive Violence Reduction Strategy Shows Promising Results
3 mins
Baltimore Homicides Drop by 20% in 2023: Comprehensive Violence Reduction Strategy Shows Promising Results
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
9 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
10 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
30 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
37 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app