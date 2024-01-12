en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nepal

Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President

Resham Chaudhary, serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 2015 Tikapur incident, has now been elected unopposed as the president of the Nagarik Unmukti Party (NUP). The unanimous decision came to light during the party’s general convention held in Tikapur, where Chaudhary was the sole nominee for the presidential role. This unexpected turn of events has resulted in the election committee declaring Chaudhary victorious, due to the absence of any other candidates.

A Party Born in Incarceration

Interestingly, the Nagarik Unmukti Party was birthed while Chaudhary was still behind bars, spearheaded by his wife Ranjita Shrestha. Now, it stands as a political platform offering a fresh perspective and voice. It has also managed to secure four seats in the House of Representatives and a total of 12 seats in the provincial assemblies, thus gaining a strong foothold in Nepalese politics.

Unanimous Support for Chaudhary

Chaudhary’s unanimous election as the president of the NUP is a testament to the unwavering support he enjoys within the party. Party members like Roshan Thapa and Sanu Shakya have been actively championing his candidacy, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement within the party ranks.

New Leadership and Future Directions

The general convention also witnessed the election of other key party members: Damodar Pandit was elected as the senior vice president and Tikalakshmi Chaudhary took up the mantle as the party’s treasurer. Chaudhary’s appointment has triggered a heightened competition for other key positions within the party, promising an exciting and competitive phase for the NUP. As the news of Chaudhary’s election reverberates across Nepal, all eyes are now on the future directions the NUP will take under its new leadership.

0
Nepal Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nepal

See more
57 seconds ago
Power Restored to Industries: NEA Follows Council of Ministers' Directive
In a pivotal move, the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has elected to restore power connections to industries previously disconnected over unpaid bills. This decision, a result of the 960th meeting of the NEA’s board of directors on January 12, follows directives from the Council of Ministers. The move holds significance for the industrial sector of
Power Restored to Industries: NEA Follows Council of Ministers' Directive
The 'Buddha Boy' Scandal: A Stark Reminder of Accountability
19 hours ago
The 'Buddha Boy' Scandal: A Stark Reminder of Accountability
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
23 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Chitwan National Park Strikes Major Blow Against Rhino Horn Smuggling
2 hours ago
Chitwan National Park Strikes Major Blow Against Rhino Horn Smuggling
Prithvi Jayanti: Honoring the Legacy of Prithvi Narayan Shah, The Unifier of Nepal
4 hours ago
Prithvi Jayanti: Honoring the Legacy of Prithvi Narayan Shah, The Unifier of Nepal
Controversial Agreement for 'Protection and Welfare' of Nepali Migrant Workers in Malaysia Sparks Concern
12 hours ago
Controversial Agreement for 'Protection and Welfare' of Nepali Migrant Workers in Malaysia Sparks Concern
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government's Approach
6 seconds
Zambia's Cholera Crisis: Mumbi Phiri Challenges Government's Approach
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
11 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Nashik: A Mixture of Religion, Politics, and Potential Election Signals
Zambian Opposition Warned to Brace for Challenges in 2024: Cornelius Mweetwa
27 seconds
Zambian Opposition Warned to Brace for Challenges in 2024: Cornelius Mweetwa
Rugby Player's Life Saved by Girlfriend's CPR; Couple Advocates for Widespread Training
34 seconds
Rugby Player's Life Saved by Girlfriend's CPR; Couple Advocates for Widespread Training
Poland's Active Role in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation
41 seconds
Poland's Active Role in Nord Stream Pipeline Investigation
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
1 min
Australia Mourns as Courageous Mother Loses Battle Against Cancer
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
1 min
Uganda's National Budget Framework for 2024/2025: An Overview
Heinrich Klaasen's T20 Mastery Guides Durban's Super Giants to Victory
1 min
Heinrich Klaasen's T20 Mastery Guides Durban's Super Giants to Victory
Balanced Nutrition for Optimal Health: Insights from Dietitian Nana Kofi Owusu
1 min
Balanced Nutrition for Optimal Health: Insights from Dietitian Nana Kofi Owusu
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app