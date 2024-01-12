Resham Chaudhary, from Prison to Presidency: Unanimously Elected as Nagarik Unmukti Party President

Resham Chaudhary, serving a life sentence for his involvement in the 2015 Tikapur incident, has now been elected unopposed as the president of the Nagarik Unmukti Party (NUP). The unanimous decision came to light during the party’s general convention held in Tikapur, where Chaudhary was the sole nominee for the presidential role. This unexpected turn of events has resulted in the election committee declaring Chaudhary victorious, due to the absence of any other candidates.

A Party Born in Incarceration

Interestingly, the Nagarik Unmukti Party was birthed while Chaudhary was still behind bars, spearheaded by his wife Ranjita Shrestha. Now, it stands as a political platform offering a fresh perspective and voice. It has also managed to secure four seats in the House of Representatives and a total of 12 seats in the provincial assemblies, thus gaining a strong foothold in Nepalese politics.

Unanimous Support for Chaudhary

Chaudhary’s unanimous election as the president of the NUP is a testament to the unwavering support he enjoys within the party. Party members like Roshan Thapa and Sanu Shakya have been actively championing his candidacy, creating an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement within the party ranks.

New Leadership and Future Directions

The general convention also witnessed the election of other key party members: Damodar Pandit was elected as the senior vice president and Tikalakshmi Chaudhary took up the mantle as the party’s treasurer. Chaudhary’s appointment has triggered a heightened competition for other key positions within the party, promising an exciting and competitive phase for the NUP. As the news of Chaudhary’s election reverberates across Nepal, all eyes are now on the future directions the NUP will take under its new leadership.