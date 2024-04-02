Rescued Ukrainian Teen Reunites with Family After Forced Deportation to Russia

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. A 17-year-old boy, previously illegally deported to Russia from then-occupied Kherson, has been reunited with his family in Ukraine, the humanitarian NGO Save Ukraine announced on April 2. This comes amid reports that at least 19,500 children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with less than 400 having been returned home, according to the Ukrainian government's database.

Forced Deportation and Life in Russia

Kherson, the native city of Mykyta, the rescued teenager, was under Russian occupation from February to November 2022. "For two years, he was forced to live in an enemy country, in a foreign city, to study in a Russian school, where Ukrainian children were treated as mentally retarded, because they were unable to learn the Russian curriculum," Save Ukraine head Mykola Kuleba said on Telegram. Mykyta, like other Ukrainian children deported to Russia, was subjected to so-called "patriotic education" in Russian schools, which included propaganda lessons about the war and military training.

International Response and Legal Actions

In March 2023, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for their alleged involvement in the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia. This action underscores the international community's growing concern over Russia's systematic efforts to re-educate Ukrainian children, a move that has been widely condemned and could constitute a form of genocide.

The Broader Context of War Crimes

The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Andriy Kostin, has highlighted the recording of more than 125,000 alleged war crimes by Russian forces, including the deportation of Ukrainian children. The International Criminal Court's issuance of arrest warrants for high-ranking Russian officials, including President Putin, emphasizes the evidence supporting a prosecution of genocide. Plans are underway to prosecute Russian military and political leadership for these crimes in both Ukraine and The Hague, marking a significant step in addressing the atrocities committed during the conflict.

As families like Mykyta's begin the difficult process of rebuilding their lives, the international community continues to scrutinize Russia's actions in Ukraine, seeking justice for the victims of forced deportation and other war crimes. The return of Mykyta to his family not only provides a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing conflict but also serves as a poignant reminder of the human cost of war and the resilience of those affected.