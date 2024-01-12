en English
Politics

Republicans Push for Mandatory Removal of Foreign Nationals with Revoked Visas

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:57 pm EST
House and Senate Republicans are pushing for the Mandatory Removal Proceedings Act, which would mandate the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to initiate removal proceedings for any person whose visa is revoked due to security concerns. The proposed legislation is designed to prevent individuals, particularly those supporting terrorism, from remaining in the United States following visa revocation.

Mandatory Removal Proceedings Act

U.S. Senator Marco Rubio introduced the Mandatory Removal Proceedings Act, which seeks to automatically place individuals into removal proceedings when their visa is revoked on security grounds. Joining Senator Rubio in supporting this legislation are other Republican senators, with U.S. Representative Wesley Hunt introducing companion legislation in the House.

Preventing Security Threats

Previously, Senator Rubio introduced a provision in the national defense bill to revoke visas and initiate deportation proceedings for foreign nationals endorsing terrorist activities. The new legislation aims to address loopholes in the present visa revocation process, establish mandatory removal proceedings for individuals whose visas are revoked, and strengthen coordination between relevant agencies. The bill also introduces safeguards for due process.

Support and Criticism

The proposed legislation has garnered support from law enforcement agencies and national security experts. However, it also faces criticism for potentially violating due process rights. Regardless, the bill seeks to strike a balance between national security priorities and the preservation of the fundamental rights of individuals.

Politics Security
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

