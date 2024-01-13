en English
Politics

Republicans Challenge Biden’s Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:57 am EST
Republicans Challenge Biden's Spending Rule on Crisis Pregnancy Centers

In a contentious move, Congressional Republicans are striving to obstruct a spending rule proposed by the Biden administration. The rule in question aims to curtail states from diverting federal funds, specifically allocated for underprivileged Americans, to crisis pregnancy centers known for counseling against abortions. These centers have been beneficiaries of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program, a lifeline for many.

Proposed Rule and its Implications

The Health and Human Services (HHS) agency’s proposed rule, unveiled last year, has drawn over 7,000 comments. It imposes various limitations on the utilization of TANF funds, predicated on the belief that programs primarily focusing on post-conception pregnancy counseling do not align with the program’s objectives.

However, the Republican response has been swift and decisive. They have tabled legislation designed to prevent HHS from enforcing these restrictions. Despite their efforts, it’s improbable that the proposed legislation will be codified into law this year.

Crisis Pregnancy Centers: A Controversial Entity

The controversy revolving around these centers is rooted in their methodology of dissuading women from opting for abortions and disseminating potentially misleading information about abortion and contraception. Frequently affiliated with religious organizations and lacking the necessary licensing as healthcare facilities, these centers have received close to $500 million from over a dozen states since the dawn of 2010.

Countering the Supreme Court’s Decision

Simultaneously, the Biden administration has been steadfast in its endeavors to expand access to abortion, particularly in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling that rescinded the federal right to an abortion.

Addressing Broader Concerns

The HHS’s proposal also attempts to confront broader issues pertaining to the effective utilization of TANF funds. This comes in the wake of a corruption scandal in Mississippi, where an egregious $77 million in TANF funds were misappropriated. The proposed restrictions aim to ensure that the sizable $16.5 billion in block grants is deployed in a manner that better serves impoverished families. The need for such measures is underscored by the fact that the percentage of families receiving cash assistance has seen a marked decrease since 1996.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

