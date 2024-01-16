Republican Super PAC Counters Democratic Group in Montana Primary Battle

In the political arena of Montana, a noteworthy development is unfolding. The More Jobs, Less Government PAC, a super PAC backing Republican candidate Tim Sheehy, is launching a significant statewide radio advertisement campaign. These advertisements are particularly critical of the Last Best Place PAC, a group with connections to Democratic donors, accusing them of launching attacks on Sheehy during the Republican primary.

Democrats Accused of Influencing Republican Primary

The radio ads label the Last Best Place PAC as 'shady,' and accuse Democrats of attempting to interfere with the Republican primary. The ads suggest that Democrats are targeting the pro-Trump candidate, Sheehy, in an attempt to bolster the chances of liberal Jon Tester. This tactic is not new - it mirrors the strategies employed by Democrats during the 2022 midterm elections.

Sheehy Leading Republican Primary

Sheehy, the leading candidate in the Republican primary, is viewed as the main contender against Democratic Senator Jon Tester. Alongside the radio ads, mailers will be sent out to voters, amplifying the accusations against Last Best Place PAC. Brad Johnson, another hopeful in the primary, has not been able to garner much support. There's also speculation about Rep. Matt Rosendale entering the race, a move that could potentially disrupt the Republican efforts to clinch the seat.

Last Best Place PAC's Democratic Ties

Last Best Place PAC has already poured $2.6 million into the Republican primary, targeting Sheehy with its attacks. The group's connections to Democratic organizations are notable, with its use of Amalgamated Bank and a media buyer with ties to Democratic campaigns serving as strong indicators. This move by the Democrats to influence the opposition's primary, as seen here, reflects their broader strategy, marking a significant trend in the political landscape.